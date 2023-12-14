Home » Investing » Suncor Stock: Is it Time to Buy?

Suncor Stock: Is it Time to Buy?

Suncor is well positioned as Canada’s leading integrated oil and gas company, with strong returns and a very attractive valuation.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
oil and natural gas

Image source: Getty Images

Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) is Canada’s largest integrated oil and gas company. Not too long ago, it was celebrated as the go-to name for energy exposure. But over the last few years, everything changed. Today, investors are largely indifferent with regard to Suncor stock, as they have turned on the stock they once loved.

In this article, I will explore this reversal and re-visit the investment thesis for Suncor stock.

Suncor benefits from its integrated model

What does an integrated oil and gas company mean? What are its advantages?

An integrated oil and gas company is a company that has operations in different segments of the industry. This includes exploration and production as well as refining and marketing. Exploration and production are pretty self-explanatory. This is the business of exploring for and extracting the oil and gas out of the land. The business is exposed to the oil price, as this is what it receives for its production sold.

Next is the refining business, which takes the crude oil and refines it into finished products such as gasoline, heating oil, and diesel fuel. Unlike the production business, this business is exposed to the pricing of the finished products. These prices can move in tandem with crude oil, but they have their own pricing mechanism, which is reliant on supply/demand fundamentals.

So, as you can see, this integration leads to a diversified business that is not only at the mercy of oil prices. It’s also exposed to the fundamentals of the petroleum products that it produces from crude oil. These two businesses often work to offset one another, providing greater stability in the company’s overall results.

Beating expectations

Suncor’s third-quarter earnings per share result came in strong — almost 12% better than expected. Also, adjusted funds from operations came in at $3.6 billion, and operational improvements boosted efficiencies.

This was a function of a strong business environment, which saw strong oil prices of over $80 and strong refining margins, as upgraders achieved over 100% utilization. Also, the price of Suncor’s key input cost, natural gas, remains low.

Suncor stock price: Low valuation

At this time, Suncor’s stock price continues to trade at very depressed valuations. For example, it’s trading at eight times this year’s expected earnings and seven times next year’s. Also, it trades at a mere 1.3 times book value, despite the fact that Suncor’s return on equity, or ROE, is an impressive 20%.

This valuation strikes me as extremely low for a company like Suncor, whose core business is a strong one. This business has consistently generated strong cash flows, strong returns, and growing shareholder value creation.

For example, in the last 10 years, Suncor’s annual dividend has increased 300% to the current $2.18. That’s a compound annual growth rate of 15%. And for us long-term investors, Suncor’s 20-year dividend history is even more impressive — a 2,000% dividend increase over that period. In the oil and gas industry, which is notorious for major swings in commodity prices and company cash flows, this is all the more impressive.

The bottom line

Predicting oil and gas prices is notoriously difficult. But Suncor is a very profitable and undervalued energy stock that has proven itself over the years. I think now is a good time to buy.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Freehold Royalties Stock Is Down 12% in 2023: Buy Now or Avoid?

| Daniel Da Costa

With Freehold Royalties down over 10% this year, and after it just made more acquisitions, is it one of the…

Read more »

tsx today
Energy Stocks

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, December 13

| Jitendra Parashar

The U.S. wholesale inflation report and the Fed’s monetary policy event will remain on TSX investors’ radar today.

Read more »

pipe metal texture inside
Energy Stocks

Is Enbridge Stock a Buy?

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Considering its stable cash flows, healthy dividend yield, and attractive valuation, Enbridge would be an excellent buy right now.

Read more »

green power renewable energy
Energy Stocks

TFSA Investors: The Best TSX Energy Stocks for Fast-Growing Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX energy stocks such as Enbridge allow TFSA investors to earn a steady stream of dividend income and benefit from…

Read more »

canadian energy oil
Energy Stocks

Where to Invest in Oil Stocks in December 2023

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Suncor stock is one of the best oil stocks to buy today, as it's generating strong returns and remains undervalued.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Energy Stocks

3 Under-the-Radar Dividend Payers With Solid Growth Prospects in 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three stocks flying under the radar while paying attractive dividends have solid growth potential in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Is Cenovus Energy Stock a Good Buy Right Now?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 35% from all-time highs, Cenovus Energy stock trades at a discount of almost 50% to Bay Street price target…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Dividend Stocks

Up 8% in 3 Months, Is Fortis Stock a Buy Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fortis stock (TSX:FTS) continued to show signs of recovery this fall, but as we enter a new year, is the…

Read more »