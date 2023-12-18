Home » Investing » Royal Bank Stock: Keep Your Eye on the Prize

Royal Bank Stock: Keep Your Eye on the Prize

Royal Bank stock (TSX:RY) is still near 52-week lows, but there are some items coming down the line that could see shares spike in 2024.

Image source: Getty Images

The Canadian banks have finally been showing some improvement over the last month or so. Yet, perhaps the most positive comes from Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). That being said, I wouldn’t blame investors wondering whether there was another dip coming, and perhaps think about taking out returns.

However, I would urge you not to. There is a lot more to come for Royal Bank stock. So here’s why you should continue to stick with your long-term goals.

First, the obvious

To really find out how Royal Bank stock is doing, first we’ll take a look at the company’s most recent earnings report. During the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 report, the company saw net income hit $14.9 billion for the year. This was down 6% from the year before, with diluted earnings per share down 5% as well.

The results also included an increase in total provisions for credit losses of $2 billion compared to a year ago. This was to cover the losses in personal and commercial banking, as well as capital markets. While it’s tough to swallow those losses, the company did see benefits from lower taxes, as well as some loan and wealth management growth.

Overall, the the bank sailed past earnings estimates set by analysts. What’s more, its balance sheet remains strong, while still prepared for further loan losses. So let’s now move into what investors should look forward to in the next year.

HSBC buy

Again, let’s get obvious here. One of the items that investors have to look forward to coming out of this downturn is the acquisition of HSBC for $13.5 billion. While still needing approval, the acquisition would mean Royal Bank stock would take over a banking institution that other banks have been only too happy to admit to wanting for themselves.

Yet, if investors are worried given push back from people as big as Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, analysts say don’t be. There have been issues surrounding whether a big bank getting bigger is bad for Canadians. But in this case, HSBC is already big. Further, it wasn’t as if HSBC was a price leader that would keep costs down for Canadians. Never mind the fact that HSBC put itself up for sale.

Which is why the Competition Bureau happily gave its blessing. So now, Royal Bank stock is on the verge of completing one of the largest mergers in Canadian banking history — a merger that could see its share price (and dividend!) rise even higher.

What investors might get

So let’s get into some examples, shall we? Should Royal Bank stock see the merger come through in the next year, with share prices rising back to 52-week highs, it could very interesting for investors. Let’s say then that you were to pick up Royal Bank stock right now with $5,000. Here’s what that could look like should the investment hit 52-week highs.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYPORTFOLIO TOTAL
RY – now$12640$5.52$220.80quarterly$5,000
RY – highs$14040$5.52$220.80quarterly$5,600

In a short period of time (perhaps within the next year) you should see shares hit that $140 mark once more. If that happens, your $5,000 could provide returns of $600! Add in dividends at $220.80, and you now have passive income totalling $820.80! So certainly consider Royal Bank stock, even if we see another dip. Because honestly, I don’t think any dip will last much longer.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Royal Bank of Canada. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

