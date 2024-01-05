Home » Investing » 5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now 

5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now 

Do you have $500 in hand but don’t know where to invest? Here are five stocks you can buy confidently in 2024.

Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
Female raising hands enjoying vacation, standing on background of blue cloudless sky.

Source: Getty Images

Today, I will discuss five stocks you can consider buying for $500 and what type of returns to expect from them. I will start with passive-income stocks and then move to growth stocks

Stocks to buy if you want passive income

If you expect to get a payout every month while keeping your invested amount safe, CT REIT (TSX:CRT.UN) is a stock worth buying. As the real estate investment trust (REIT) of retailer Canadian Tire, CT REIT enjoys stable cash flow from rent. The REIT pays 75% of its distributable cash flow as monthly distributions and increases them by over 3% annually. 

CT REIT’s stock price depends on the value of its property portfolio. When the interest rate hike began in April 2022, property prices slumped as mortgages became expensive. CT REIT’s stock price fell 17% throughout the rate hike. But now that the U.S. Fed has hinted at a rate cut in 2024, CT REIT’s stock price is about to turn around. It has already surged 11% in two months and could rally further. 

Another stock that fell 26% during the rate hike and is now reversing its course is BCE (TSX:BCE). It has already surged 4% as a rate cut could ease the interest expense that has been eating up its profits. BCE can give you dividend income every quarter for years and even grow it. The 5G trend will help BCE support its dividend growth as it opens many new cloud opportunities for the telco. 

Now is a good time to buy the two stocks as they have just begun a recovery rally. If you have $500, you can consider buying these two stocks and lock in a 6.1% and 7.1% dividend yield, respectively, and a chance to grow your $500 investment by 10-15%. 

Stocks to buy if you want your invested amount to grow 

While BCE and CT REIT can give you passive income, they may not be able to double your money. For that, you need growth stocks. Such companies don’t give payouts, but their stock price volatility could give 20-50% capital appreciation. 

Air Canada stock

Air Canada (TSX:AC) stock is my first pick, as it is trading at a sweet spot of $18. It is a cyclical stock that tends to cross the $24 price during summer as the airline sees an influx of leisure travellers. The airline has improved its fundamentals, with its 2023 net profit surpassing its pre-pandemic profit levels. 

Despite rising profits and falling debt, Air Canada has been slow to pick up because the airline diluted its shares by issuing new shares during the pandemic. But the worst is over for the airline, and it is on track to generate higher profits and add value to shareholders in the coming five years. If you want short-term profit, you can consider selling the share at the $24 price point in May or hold it for the long term to grow your money severalfold. 

Magna International 

Magna International (TSX:MG) stock saw a sharp dip of 5% in two days after Goldman Sachs downgraded it due to slower growth in content per vehicle and a slow production ramp from some automakers. The overall automotive market has had a slow year due to monetary tightening, but Magna has the potential to grow when electric vehicle (EV) sales pick up. It is a stock to buy at every dip because Magna stock could be among the big winners when the EV trend returns. 

Ballard Power Systems 

My final pick is a high-risk hydrogen fuel cell stock Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP). While this relatively new technology has ups and downs, the company is prepared to address the challenges with its $783 million cash reserve. It can see a triple-digit surge in the long term if the green hydrogen fuel cell technology gains wider acceptance. 

Warren Buffett says, “Risk comes from not knowing what you are doing.” You can hold the above stocks while they are on track with your expectations. 

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Business man on stock market financial trade indicator background.
Dividend Stocks

Don’t Hesitate to Buy This Total-Return Stock in 2024

| Chris MacDonald

For investors seeking a top total-return stock to buy right now and hold for the coming years, Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)…

Read more »

Road signs rerouting traffic
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend All-Star I’d Buy Over Shopify Stock Any Day 

| Puja Tayal

2024 is the year to rebalance your portfolio. You can book profits from growth stocks like Shopify and lock them…

Read more »

exchange traded funds
Dividend Stocks

How Should a Beginner Invest in Stocks? Start With This Index Fund

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're a new investor, this is really the only way to invest. Especially if you don't have the time…

Read more »

A lake in the shape of a solar, wind and energy storage system in the middle of a lush forest as a metaphor for the concept of clean and organic renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

A Bull Market Could Be Here: 3 Reasons to Buy Hammond Power Solutions Stock

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A growth stock with an impressive run and colossal returns in 2023 remains a “strong buy” in 2024.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

How to Build a Bulletproof Monthly Passive-Income Portfolio With Just $10,000

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're looking to create a solid passive-income portfolio, here is the best way.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

My 2 Favourite Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Kay Ng

These sold-off stocks offer generous income and the potential for a turnaround over the next three to five years.

Read more »

Bad apple with good apples
Dividend Stocks

I Wouldn’t Touch This Stock With a 10-Foot Pole: Here’s What I’d Buy Instead

| Andrew Button

AtkinsRéalis (TSX:ATRL), formerly known as SNC Lavalin, is awash with ethical issues.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

1 Dividend Stock Down 30% to Buy Right Now

| Andrew Walker

This top TSX dividend-growth stock looks oversold.

Read more »