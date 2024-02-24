Home » Investing » 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Forever

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Hold Forever

Warren Buffett sold some shares in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and the market had questions.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
A person looks at data on a screen

Image source: Getty Images

There was a lot of discussion last week as Warren Buffett‘s investment company Berkshire Hathaway put out its 13F filing. Here, the company detailed what it bought, what it held, and what it sold.

One area where we saw a sale was in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock, and investors were in an uproar. Was Buffett getting out of Apple stock? And where should we invest now?

This is why today we’re going to look at the best options for those looking to invest in Warren Buffett stocks. And these three are at the top of the list.

Apple

Buffett began investing in Apple stock back in 2016. Over time has bought the tech stock again and again. Since then, the company has become the largest holding in Berkshire Hathaway stock, making up over 40%!

So, why did Buffett sell off about 10 million shares for almost US$2 billion? In short, to make up for other losses in other companies. It was a good time to get some returns from Apple stock and take advantage of the losses. Buffett still loves the stock, stating, “Apple is probably the best business I know in the world.”

Buffett continues to love Apple stock for its strong brand, loyal customer base, consistent profitability, strong ecosystem and share buybacks. The company has now cemented a long-term position at the top of the leaderboard in tech stocks. And that could only expand as it finds new areas to invest in. Apple stock seems to know how to convince its loyal base that they need its products every day. And that looks likely to continue in the near and distant future.

Bank of America

Beyond Apple stock, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is another stock that Warren Buffett loves. While nowhere near Apple, Buffett holds about 8% of the shares, making it the largest shareholder. And why does he like it so much? It’s proven time and again that it can weather any bad storm.

Take the financial crisis of 2008. Bank of America stock emerged as one of the best banking franchises in the United States. Moreover, it still holds the potential for long-term growth in the banking industry — especially when improved market conditions return.

That’s why lately, Buffett has been increasing his positions in banks like Bank of America stock. They provide value for future growth, and that’s what Buffett likes to see. Plus, as the largest shareholder, he gets to influence some decisions! As he’s said in the past, “We believe Bank of America is very well-positioned for the future.”

Coca-Kola

Finally, there are very few consumer products out there that weather any economic downturn with ease. That includes The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), which Buffett has held since 1988. It now takes up 6% of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, and it doesn’t look like it will decrease any time soon.

Buffett loves the stock for its iconic brand and global reach. No matter where you are, you can grab a Coke. And no matter what you’re making, it’s something you’ll likely always be able to purchase. It continues to have a huge competitive advantage with a recession-resistant product.

Add in the fact that the company is a Dividend King, with over 50 years of dividend increases, and it’s hard to argue this as a Buffett favourite. KO stock will continue to provide strong passive income thanks to its strong business model. This is likely why he’s said in the past, “If you are looking for a long-term investment, this is one of the best because the world drinks a lot of soda.”

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Apple, Bank of America, and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Dividend Stocks

Got $1,000? Buy These Hot Growth Stocks Before They Take Off

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These growth stocks just reported earnings that should have investors eager for more over the next year and beyond. They're…

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Stocks for Beginners

Badger Stock is Up 80% Since June, With Far More Room to Run

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Badger stock (TSX:BDGI) has soared 80%, but has even more room to grow as finances support its expansion strategy this…

Read more »

You Should Know This
Stocks for Beginners

Forget the Magnificent 7: “GRANOLAS” Stocks Are up Big and Are Far Less Risky

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magnificent 7 stocks are looking volatile, which is why it might be time to get a heaping spoonful of GRANOLAS…

Read more »

grow dividends
Stocks for Beginners

Forget Nvidia: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock Instead

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock surged this week reporting strong guidance and strong results, but I think it's already priced fairly.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Stocks for Beginners

Up 30% This Year, Thomson Reuters Stock Still Has an Ace up its Sleeve

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TRI (TSX:TRI) stock has seen shares explode 30% in the last year, but if you think the company is now…

Read more »

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in March

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI stocks are the future, but what about the companies already using it for their own advantage? Here are three…

Read more »

rail train
Stocks for Beginners

This Homegrown Railroad Is a No-Brainer Value Stock

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

CNR (TSX:CNR) stock continues to be the best of the best in terms of the future performance in railway, with…

Read more »

Happy family father of mother and child daughter launch a kite on nature at sunset
Dividend Stocks

3 Things You Need to Know if You Buy Gildan Stock Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Gildan stock (TSX:GIL) rose after a dividend increase, but there is still a lot of turmoil behind the scenes that…

Read more »