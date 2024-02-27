Home » Investing » The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

These Warren Buffett stocks have long histories of growth, each offering their own reasons for why investors need them today.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
close-up photo of investor Warren Buffett

Image source: The Motley Fool

If you want to get in on long-term valuable stocks, then Warren Buffett stocks are certainly ones to consider. The Oracle of Omaha has a long history of strong growth from investing in value stocks. And that long history of growth means investing long term.

This is why today we’re going to look at three that investors can pick up even if they just have $300 to spend. These are the best of the best recommendations from Warren Buffett. So, let’s look at why we’re considering The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), and Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Why Buffett bought them

First off, let’s look at why Warren Buffett bought these stocks to begin with, starting with Coca-Cola stock. The company is well known not just in the United States but throughout the world. And that’s why Buffett likes it the best. No matter the market and economic status, people reach for a Coke. The company also has a strong customer base, making it a clear buy. It also offers stable growth, long-term potential, and a long dividend history.

Bank of America stock is also another strong value play. The bank looked valuable at the time of buying, where Warren Buffett was able to become a major shareholder and have a say in future plans. Now, the bank is large and diversified, offering today’s investors a long-term economic recovery play.

As for Sirius XM, Buffett bought the stock because it is the sole licensed satellite radio operator. That unique status is something that Warren Buffett must love. And while it’s not his largest holding, it could increase for major growth.

Into earnings

Now, for today’s investor, let’s look at earnings to see whether these stocks are worth your consideration. For Coca-Cola stock, the company reported revenue of $10.1 billion, up 10% year over year. Further, earnings beat expectations at $0.65 per share. This came from growth across all regions as well as strategic marketing initiatives.

Bank of America stock also saw strong growth, with revenue up 12% to $24.5 billion. The stock met analyst estimates at $0.88 per share. However, this could allow today’s investors a deal if they’re looking at it as a recovery stock. Net income, meanwhile, rose thanks to higher interest rates.

Finally, Sirius XM stock reported fourth-quarter earnings with revenue missing estimates but earnings beating analyst reports. Revenue made slight gains of 0.2% to US$2.28 billion. Subscriber revenue fell 0.3%, so it looks as though the company should be able to get those back when consumption resumes.

Future potential

So, what do these Warren Buffett stocks offer investors for the future? Well, for Coke, it’s obvious. The same reasons Buffett bought still apply today. The company has strong financials, global reach, and a loyal following. That’s unlikely to go away, especially with a huge 3.17% dividend to grab.

Bank of America stock, as mentioned, offers the same value play now as it did for Buffett back when he brought shares. The company is now financially stable and should see shares increase as the market improves. And again, you can grab a 2.86% dividend yield.

Finally, Sirius XM stock may have been sold back in 2020, but Buffett is back. And that purchase was very recent. So, if you’re looking for a new holding, then this could be the best one — especially with shares at just US$4.75 as of writing and a 2.25% dividend.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of America. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Technology, internet and networking, security concept
Tech Stocks

3 Things You Need to Know If You Buy Celestica Stock Today

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Celestica stock (TSX:CLS) has surged an insane 215% in the last year. So is it now overvalued? Or should investors…

Read more »

a person prepares to fight by taping their knuckles
Dividend Stocks

Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management or Fairfax Financial Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both of these stocks are certainly strong. But when it comes right down to it, which offers the best deal…

Read more »

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Help Make You Richer

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Warren Buffett jumped out and back in to this stock, so what should investors consider before buying in bulk as…

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Stocks for Beginners

3 Things About Aritzia Stock Every Smart Investor Knows

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) stock may be down 14% in the last year, but it has climbed 67% in the last few…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Stocks for Beginners

1 Growth Stock Down 18% to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock dropped after earnings projected further low results in 2024, but this could be your opportunity to jump…

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Stocks for Beginners

4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering what kind of Canadian growth stocks could be worth holding forever? Here are four stocks that could…

Read more »

Utility, wind power
Energy Stocks

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BEP stock (TSX:BEP.UN) now trades at half its share price back in 2021. So what should investors do with this…

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Stocks for Beginners

3 Retail Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These retail stocks offer huge growth for those getting in now and holding long term, especially after earnings demonstrate their…

Read more »