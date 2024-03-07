ATZ Stock Could Be Undervalued by 71%

ATZ stock (TSX:ATZ) has jumped 75% since hitting 52-week lows, yet there could be far more room to run for this retail stock.

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) stock hasn’t been immune to market pressure. Shares of the retail company have dropped by about half since hitting all-time highs, after all. And yet, the company has seen incredible growth in share price over the last few months.

Shares are now up 75% since 52-week lows! And yet, investors could still see another 71% in share growth should Aritzia stock hit all-time highs once more. So let’s take a look at Aritzia stock to see if it indeed is undervalued at these levels.

First off, what makes a stock undervalued?

There are numerous factors to consider when looking at whether a stock is undervalued. On a basic level, you want to find a stock that offers a significantly lower price than its intrinsic value. This intrinsic value is based on a company’s true worth, looking at future earnings potential, assets, and overall financial health.

Then there are other concerns, such as the market downturn and economy. And on top of this, various metrics should be looked at. They should include the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which compares a stock price to its financial performance. There’s also the price-to-book (P/B) value, which compares a company’s stock price to its book value.

So, is Aritzia stock undervalued?

Well, to answer that, let’s look first at the numbers. Right now, Aritzia stock holds a P/E ratio of 43.9, with a P/B ratio of 5.1. Both of these are on the higher side, so it does seem that the stock is in fair value territory by these metrics alone, if not slightly expensive.

But there are still more numbers to consider for those looking ahead. And that would come down to its earnings. In this case, Aritzia outperformed for another quarter and indeed for the year.

Aritzia saw revenue climb 5% in the third quarter compared to last year. Net income fell in the third quarter, but it did improve its margins. What’s more, revenue in the United States climbed by a whopping 50%! So while gross profit remained flat, it does seem as though the company is managing to stay ahead of any serious downturn.

Looking ahead

So right now just looks okay for the company. But if we’re going to consider this an undervalued stock, we should also take into account future performance. In this case, Aritzia management has provided some strong guidance.

Revenue is expected to increase to between US$670 and US$690 million for the fourth quarter, with gross profit margins flat or even a bit higher. Further, for the year, management revised guidance for revenue between US$2.32 and US$2.34 billion. While it will see lower retail expansion, the company is now looking to open more stores in 2025 rather than 2024. What’s more, capital expenditures will drop to US$180 million, with more investments in 2025.

So, is it undervalued?

This is a wait-and-see stock, and analysts agree. Analysts believe that based on its cash flow and current valuation, the stock could be a solid buy when the economy rebounds. But it may not be there yet. Market and economic conditions could shift, leading to another drop in share price. But once we’re out of the woods, this company should have no problem returning to those all-time highs.