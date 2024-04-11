Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Legit Investing Tips From Twitter, of All Places

3 Legit Investing Tips From Twitter, of All Places

These three tips can see you through some very tough times and are the top pieces of advice all investors should consider when investing on the market.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young woman sat at laptop by a window

Image source: Getty Images.

When it comes to investing, it can be best to learn from, well, the best! With that in mind, there are many tips that come from all over the place, including X (formerly Twitter). But some don’t get the attention they deserve. Today, we’re going to look at three top tips for investors to consider from top investors themselves and an investment that makes sense after considering these tips.

Trade less

When it comes to investing, the longer you’ve been investing, the more you’ll realize that trading less can actually be far more lucrative than trading on a regular basis. There are many reasons for this, so let’s consider just a few of the top ones.

First off, there are the commission fees. While there are companies that offer zero commission fees, banks aren’t one of them. Because that’s how most Canadians are doing their trading, these are fees you’re going to pony up each and every time you trade.

On a longer-term basis, there’s the benefit of long-term investing. It’s been proven time and again that long-term returns will far outpace short-term ones. That is, unless you find that diamond-in-the-rough stock such as Nvidia that goes on to surge in share price. Most of the time, however, it’s best to choose your options and stick them out.

Into indexes

One way to make sure you’re trading less often is to consider index funds. These follow an index that can match right up with your long-term goals, short-term goals, or even just your overall risk profile.

Whether you’re looking to create passive income from dividends or follow the TSX 60 index, there’s an index for you. And what’s more, they provide you with a huge variety of options with the click of a button.

Finally, they’re cheap! You get this basket of investments for a fraction of the cost. And you can pick them up with low management expense ratios as well, leading you to bring in far more returns for far less than you paid out.

Be boring

Now, honestly, these two investment strategies are certainly boring in themselves already. But that’s why I like them! A key quote from heavyweight investor Warren Buffett is to invest in a company any idiot can run “because one day, an idiot will.”

These boring industries with a solid growth strategy are where you can find the best long-term holds. Take a company such as Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). The company is a serial acquirer of essential software—the tech you use every day without realizing it, from subway software to a library catalogue.

Yet these are essential, providing the company with the means to continue raking in cash they can use to acquire even more essential software providers. So, while it might be boring, your returns certainly won’t be. In the case of CSU stock, shares are up 246% in the last five years alone! In this case, boring is certainly better. And Constellation stock will be one that should continue to provide investors with growth by hitting up each and every one of these top investing tips.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

edit U-turn
Stocks for Beginners

Down 19% From its 52-Week High, Can Magna Stock Turn Things Around?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Magna (TSX:MG) stock is a long way from 52-week highs, and even further from all-time highs, yet is there enough…

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Dividend Stocks

How to Earn $1,317.16 in Passive Income With Less Than $10K in Savings

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for passive income? Just $10,000 can create an immense amount even in the first year. And even more if…

Read more »

You Should Know This
Dividend Stocks

3 Lesser-Known Reasons to Claim CPP Benefits Early

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While waiting until 70 certainly has many benefits, there are some Canadians who cannot afford to wait, or have reasons…

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

How $250 per Month Can Create $3,000 in Annual Dividend Income

| Puja Tayal

You can start planning for retirement with just a $250 investment every month. All you need is dividend income that…

Read more »

investment research
Stocks for Beginners

2 Stocks I’d Avoid in 2024 (And 1 I’d Buy!)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

While these two stocks have fallen from grace, I would certainly consider this other top performer for 2024, if not…

Read more »

edit Colleagues chat over ketchup chips
Tech Stocks

Why BlackBerry Stock Fell 7% Last Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

BlackBerry stock (TSX:BB) had a reasonable fourth quarter, but saw shares drop lower from a lawsuit filed against its CEO.

Read more »

Paper airplanes flying on blue sky with form of growing graph
Tech Stocks

2 Soaring Stocks I’d Buy Now With No Hesitation

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, these soaring stocks have already climbed by immense amounts. But I would all but guarantee these companies have more…

Read more »

stock data
Stocks for Beginners

2 FIRE Stocks Every Canadian Should Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two FIRE stocks are the easiest way to achieve early financial freedom, and have already proven to be strong…

Read more »