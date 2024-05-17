Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

These two dividend stocks have long proven to be clear winners in the industry, with shares climbing and supporting long-term dividend growth.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Growth from coins

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian investors seeking dividend stocks often forget to pay attention to another key factor. That factor is returns. Sure, you could bring in significant dividends, but that doesn’t exactly matter if revenue if shrinking.

After all, dividends have to come from someplace. So, if a company isn’t making money, you can all but guarantee that dividend won’t last forever. Yet, in the case of these three dividend stocks, they’re solid companies that investors can get in on right now. And what’s more, hold onto that passive income for life.

Manulife

If you’re looking for a solid dividend stock, then Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC) should be at the top of that list. Manulife stock has a track record of strong financial performance, which is essential for maintaining dividend payments. Their stable earnings and revenue growth provide a reliable foundation for dividend payouts.

Furthermore, Manulife stock also boasts a consistent history of paying dividends, which is reassuring for investors seeking income. Manulife has a commitment to returning capital to shareholders, often through regular dividend payments. This is supported by its business model.

Manulife stock operates across various segments within the financial services industry, including insurance, wealth management, and asset management. This diversification helps mitigate risks associated with any single sector’s performance, potentially safeguarding dividend payments. It’s also a global company, creating even more diversification.

So, with shares up 37% in the last year, a strong 64% payout ratio, and a 4.5% dividend yield, it’s certainly a dividend stock to buy now.

Fortis

Another strong company to consider is Fortis (TSX:FTS), a cash-gushing powerhouse of a dividend stock that now also holds Dividend King status. This means it’s increased its dividend each year for the last 50 years! 

That dividend has been supported by a stable and predictable business model in the utilities sector.  Fortis stock operates as a regulated utility company primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and gas. These are essential services that exhibit relatively stable demand regardless of economic conditions, providing a dependable revenue stream to support dividend payments.

As mentioned, Fortis stock has a long history of paying dividends and has consistently increased its dividends over many years. This track record demonstrates the company’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders and its confidence in its ability to generate sufficient cash flows to sustain and grow dividends.

Finally, not only does the company offer diversification, but a regulated environment. The majority of Fortis’s assets are regulated, meaning that its rates and revenue are overseen and approved by regulatory authorities. This regulatory framework provides a level of predictability and stability to Fortis’s earnings, reducing risk and enhancing the reliability of dividend payments.

So, yet again, we have a strong dividend stock that offers value and growth. Granted, shares are still down 3.5% in the last year as of writing. However, it holds a 74% payout ratio with a 4.22% dividend yield. What’s more, shares have climbed 12% since 52-week lows.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

clock time
Dividend Stocks

Where Will QSR Stock Be in 5 Years? 

| Chris MacDonald

Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) has been on quite a roll of late, but let's dive into where QSR stock could be…

Read more »

Index funds
Dividend Stocks

BCE Stock’s Dividend Yield Hits 8.5%: Is it Finally Time to Buy?

| Andrew Walker

The safety of BCE's dividend is on the minds of many income investors.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

The 4 Best Low-Risk Investments for Canadians 

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for safety? You don't have to get out of the stock market. Instead, consider these safe, low-risk…

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Powerhouse I’d Choose Over Suncor Immediately

| Adam Othman

When choosing the right dividend stock, it's important to consider more than just the dividend yield.

Read more »

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Enbridge’s Dividend Be in 1 Year?

| Aditya Raghunath

Enbridge is among the largest dividend payers on the TSX index given its tasty yield of 7.3%. Will the payout…

Read more »

dividends grow over time
Dividend Stocks

2 Cheap Stocks for Powerful Passive Income

| Joey Frenette

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) stock and another powerful passive-income payer are worth buying here.

Read more »

edit Person using calculator next to charts and graphs
Dividend Stocks

Better Stock to Buy Now: Home Depot or Lowe’s?

| Aditya Raghunath

Home Depot and Lowe's have delivered market-beating returns to shareholders in the last 20 years. Which blue-chip stock is a…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Under $15

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Today, we’re going to look at three dividend stocks that are set up for success.

Read more »