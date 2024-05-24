Member Login
Home » Investing » What’s Going on With Nutrien Stock?

What’s Going on With Nutrien Stock?

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock has seen shares rise higher as the company sees more demand for fertilizer starting up once more.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Hands protect a sprout in fertile soil.

Source: Getty Images

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock used to be the stock of the day. In fact, the stock of early 2022! The company has had a rough few years, but it seems like lately, the company has been making some kind of comeback.

So, with shares up an incredible 17% in May alone, what’s going on with Nutrien stock?

Some history

First, let’s go over some of that history, which caused shares of Nutrien stock to rise so high during 2022. Nutrien is one of the largest producers of potash and other agricultural fertilizers. The prices of these commodities can have a substantial impact on the company’s financial performance. 

At the beginning of 2022, global fertilizer prices were highly volatile due to supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions, notably the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Russia is a major exporter of potash and other fertilizers, and the uncertainty around supply from this region caused significant price swings, which in turn affected Nutrien’s stock price.

Furthermore, broader global supply chain issues, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, also played a role. Delays and increased costs in transportation and logistics affected the entire agriculture sector, including companies like Nutrien stock. These disruptions contributed to the volatility in the stock as investors tried to assess the impact on Nutrien’s operations and profitability.

What’s happening lately?

On the surface, not much has changed. Potash prices have remained at a downward trend in 2024, but other fertilizers have been a bit more complex. Fertilizer prices, including urea, DAP (diammonium phosphate), and anhydrous ammonia, showed a decline from the highs of 2022, likely due to factors like increased production in China and lower crop demand from the 2023 drought in some regions.

Yet lately, some prices have started to increase slightly. This has come from limited fertilizer purchases by Brazilian farmers due to the drought impacting their safrinha corn production. Furthermore, there has been uncertainty in global trade flows caused by situations like potential disruptions in the Red Sea and China tightening its fertilizer exports.

Nutrien stock specifics

Alright, so with fertilizer prices remaining volatile, why has Nutrien stock been rising? It’s due to earnings and demand. The company was off to a great start to the year, with first-quarter finances showing a strong and growing trend.

In particular, there was a robust demand for crop inputs from growers, which bolstered sales and earnings. Nutrien increased its potash shipments to key global markets, boosting overall sales volumes. Furthermore, the company achieved higher operating rates and reduced costs, particularly benefiting from lower natural gas prices.

Add to this that Nutrien stock maintained its full-year 2024 guidance for retail adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and fertilizer sales volumes, signalling confidence in its ongoing performance.

Change is coming

Yet it’s not only the current performance seeing the stock grow higher. The company initiated the process to divest its retail assets in Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay, aiming to focus on core businesses and improve earnings quality and free cash flow. Furthermore, Nutrient stock’s strategic initiatives and strong market position likely contributed to positive sentiment among investors, leading to a rise in stock price. So, with shares up 17% yet still offering a 3.59% dividend yield, now could be the time to get back into Nutrien stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nutrien. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Metals and Mining Stocks

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Metals and Mining Stocks

2 TSX Commodity Stocks With Massive Upside Thanks to Gold Bugs and the Battery Boom

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in mining stocks such as Barrick Gold and Lithium Americas can help you benefit from rising commodity prices.

Read more »

Safety helmets and gloves hang from a rack on a mining site.
Metals and Mining Stocks

Why Shares in This Leading Mining Stock Soared 21% in May

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This gold stock has risen higher on the back of gold prices, sure, but there's even more driving shares this…

Read more »

stock market
Metals and Mining Stocks

Is Barrick Gold Stock a Buy in 2024?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) is often regarded as one of the best precious metal stocks to own. But should you buy…

Read more »

sale discount best price
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Cheap TSX Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

TSX stocks such as Barrick Gold and two others are trading at a cheap multiple and at a discount to…

Read more »

A miner down a mine shaft
Metals and Mining Stocks

3 Copper Stocks to Buy as the Commodity Continues to Soar

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking to get in on the growth of copper stocks? These are the biggest heavy hitters out there…

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Metals and Mining Stocks

The Best Gold Stock to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Agnico-Eagle Mines is my favourite gold stock to own, due to its low-risk profile and strong dividend history.

Read more »

Diggers and trucks in a coal mine
Metals and Mining Stocks

1 Canadian Mining Stock Worth a Long-Term Investment

| Joey Frenette

Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock could be a great long-term investment for Canadian growth seekers.

Read more »

STACKED COINS DEPICTING MONEY GROWTH
Stocks for Beginners

Got $200? 1 Copper Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This copper stock is worth its weight in gold. Or actually, in copper! Given that the price of the material…

Read more »