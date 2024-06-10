Member Login
Home » Investing » My Top No-Brainer, High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in 2024

My Top No-Brainer, High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in 2024

Shares of this Canadian company are a no-brainer, high yield investment for investors seeking reliable income in 2024 and beyond.

Sneha Nahata
Latest posts by Sneha Nahata (see all)
Published
| More on:
man touches brain to show a good idea

Source: Getty Images

Investing in high-yield Canadian dividend stocks can help you earn solid passive income and reduce your investment’s payback period. Thankfully, the TSX has several such fundamentally strong companies that offer high yields and reliable dividends that keep on growing.

Against this backdrop, here is my top no-brainer, high-yield Canadian stock to buy in 2024 for worry-free passive income.

Top High Yield Dividend Stock

Investors planning to invest in no-brainer, high-yield dividend stocks could consider Enbridge (TSX:ENB). Besides high yield, the durability of its payouts, management’s commitment towards enhancing shareholders’ returns through higher dividend payments, and visibility over future earnings and distributable cash flows (DCF) growth make it a worry-free stock for earning a steady income.

Enbridge is famous for consistently paying and increasing its dividends regardless of the economic and commodity cycles. For example, Enbridge has been paying dividends for over 69 years and increased dividends for 29 consecutive years. Furthermore, its dividend has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 10% in the last 29 years.

It’s worth highlighting that this energy infrastructure company has paid and even increased its dividend during the COVID-19 pandemic. This shows the resiliency of its dividend payouts. Enbridge pays a quarterly dividend of $0.915 per share, which translates into a high yield of 7.4% based on its closing price of $49.21 on June 7.

While Enbridge has a stellar dividend payment and growth history, let’s look at the factors suggesting it could continue enhancing its shareholders’ returns through higher payouts in the upcoming years.

Enbridge’s dividend could continue to grow

Enbridge is a key player in North America’s energy transportation sector, owning and operating top-tier energy infrastructure assets. As it plays a significant role in the oil and gas movement, Enbridge’s assets enjoy high utilization rates, which bolster its earnings, distributable cash flow (DCF) and, consequently, its dividend payouts.

Enbridge has a highly diversified revenue stream. This diversification provides a layer of stability to its cash flows, mitigating risks associated with market volatility. Moreover, Enbridge secures its revenue through power-purchase agreements and long-term contracts. Further, it effectively manages volume and price risks. This approach ensures a steady cash flow, even amidst fluctuating energy markets.

Enbridge employs a dual growth strategy, investing in conventional and renewable energy assets. This balanced approach positions the company to capitalize on the evolving energy landscape and growing demand for energy infrastructure.

In addition to organic growth, Enbridge has a history of strategic acquisitions that enhance its cash flows and overall market position. These acquisitions expand Enbridge’s asset base and contribute to long-term stability and growth.

Enbridge’s management views dividend growth as a fundamental component of its value proposition to investors. Thus, the company could continue to increase its dividends in the upcoming years.

Notably, Enbridge’s earnings per share (EPS) and DCF per share are projected to increase at a mid-single-digit rate in the long term. These forecasts suggest that Enbridge could continue to grow its dividend at a low to mid-single-digit rate.

Bottom line

In summary, Enbridge’s high-quality assets, diversified revenue base, and consistent growth in earnings and distributable cash flow (DCF) per share make it an excellent high-yield investment. The company’s management is committed to enhancing shareholder value, and Enbridge is well-positioned to increase returns through higher dividend payments. With a targeted payout ratio of 60 to 70% of DCF, its payments are sustainable in the long run, reinforcing Enbridge’s appeal as a reliable and high-yield income-generating stock.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

person on phone leaning against outside wall with scenic view at airbnb rental property
Dividend Stocks

3 of the Best TSX Stocks to Buy in June

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three TSX stocks are due to rise this summer as demand heats up within each of their respective fields.…

Read more »

Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: 4 Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) can pay passive income for life.

Read more »

oil and natural gas
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Energy Stocks to Make Passive Income for Decades

| Adam Othman

The Canadian energy sector has a generous number of dividend payers, some of which are worth holding onto for decades…

Read more »

Person slides down a stair handrail
Dividend Stocks

Is TFI Stock a Buy as It Re-approaches All-Time Highs?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFI stock (TSX:TFII) is rising back upwards, but is still down about 12% from all-time highs. So is it time…

Read more »

The sun sets behind a power source
Dividend Stocks

Where Will Algonquin Utilities Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Andrew Button

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock is down big time. Is it a buy?

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 TSX Stocks That Pay You Each Month

| Adam Othman

Although dividend payment frequency is a relatively minor concern when choosing dividend stocks, it can ease the process of managing…

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Dividend Stocks

1 Top TSX Stock for Dividends and Growth

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top TSX stock continues to see shares rise higher but also offers a stable dividend for investors seeking growth…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Top Bull Market Buys to Build Wealth Tax-Free

| Adam Othman

Wealth-building within a TFSA can be partly throttled by the limited contribution room. However, you can offset that by choosing…

Read more »