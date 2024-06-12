Member Login
Home » Investing » Brookfield Renewable Stock Climbs Higher: Time to Buy?

Brookfield Renewable Stock Climbs Higher: Time to Buy?

Brookfield Renewable stock (TSX:BEP.UN) continues to climb, but remains below the $40 mark. But that share price looks in view.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Aerial view of a wind farm

Source: Getty Images

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSX:BEP.UN) continues to ride the higher share price it’s enjoyed over the last few months. Shares continued to climb this week, but it seems that investors are skittish around the $40 range. That, of course, could be because the company currently has a consensus price target of $41.19 as of writing.

But could that also mean there is still a deal to be had with Brookfield Renewable stock? Let’s look at what’s been driving the higher share price and the outlook for this growing company.

What happened

First, what’s been happening lately with Brookfield Renewable stock that investors should know about? Brookfield Renewable stock on the TSX has seen a significant rise this week due to several key factors. The company has been actively engaging in major acquisitions and financing activities, which have strengthened its market position and investor confidence. For example, Brookfield Renewable secured approximately US$6 billion in financings, which has bolstered its liquidity. 

Additionally, the company’s strategic partnerships and asset recycling activities are expected to generate substantial proceeds, which can be reinvested in high-return projects. This has positioned Brookfield Renewable well for sustained growth and value creation, contributing to the positive market sentiment. 

Moreover, Brookfield Renewable’s recent acquisition of a minority stake in Duke Energy Renewables for US$2.8 billion has been viewed favourably by investors, reflecting the company’s ongoing expansion and investment in renewable energy assets.

Analysts weigh in

That’s all well and good, but it’s the analysts that can really paint a picture of whether Brookfield Renewable stock now looks like a strong buy. And in this case, analysts have maintained a generally positive outlook for the company.

The consensus rating now is a “Moderate Buy” on Wall Street with, as mentioned, significant potential upside given today’s share price. Meanwhile, Brookfield stock’s dividend yield remains attractive to investors. The company announced an upcoming dividend of US$0.34 per share at a yield of around 5.2%, which supports its appeal as a dividend stock.

Overall, while there are some concerns regarding high expectations and potential financial risks due to increased debt, analysts believe that Brookfield Renewable’s strategic positioning and robust growth initiatives provide significant long-term investment potential.

Looking ahead

All this is great for the present, but the future offers even more for investors. Brookfield Renewable stock reported robust financial results, including record performance metrics in 2023. The renewable energy sector is experiencing strong growth driven by global efforts to transition to cleaner energy sources. Policies aimed at reducing carbon emissions and increasing investments in renewable energy infrastructure are creating a favourable environment for companies like Brookfield Renewable.

What’s more, innovations in renewable energy technologies and storage solutions are enhancing the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of renewable energy projects. This trend is expected to continue, providing additional growth opportunities for industry leaders.

And that trend includes Brookfield renewable stock. The company is expanding its footprint globally, with significant projects and acquisitions in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. This geographic diversification helps mitigate risks associated with regional market fluctuations and regulatory changes. So with a high dividend yield, a rising share price, and solid outlook, Brookfield Renewable stock looks like a strong investment on the TSX today.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Energy Stocks

Nuclear power station cooling tower
Energy Stocks

Up 35%, Is Cameco Stock a Buy in June 2024?

| Adam Othman

When a stock is bullish, and you have missed the starting point of the trend, it can be challenging to…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

4 Top Energy Stocks (With Dividends) to Buy and Hold Forever

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These four energy stocks are the best way to get in on long-term income from both growth and dividends.

Read more »

Man considering whether to sell or buy
Energy Stocks

Cameco Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cameco stock (TSX:CCO) has risen by above 80% in the last year alone, and 14% in the last month. Will…

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Energy Stocks

Brookfield Renewable Stock: Buy, Sell or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable stock (TSX:BEP.UN) has surged by 31% since earnings. Does this mean you should get in, or get out?

Read more »

green energy
Energy Stocks

Is it Too Late to Buy Brookfield Renewable Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Brookfield Renewable (TSX:BEP.UN) stock has had a hard time getting shares above $40, so is it time to ditch the…

Read more »

Oil pumps against sunset
Energy Stocks

Lower Loonie? This Sector’s a Gusher Anyway

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If the Canadian dollar weakens, this one industry is set to make enormous profits, and investors can get in on…

Read more »

Electricity pylons against a sunset
Energy Stocks

Northland Power Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) stock continues to climb on the back of strong earnings, but with a CEO and president leaving,…

Read more »

oil and gas pipeline
Energy Stocks

Where Will Enbridge Stock Be in 3 Years?

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite its recent sharp gains, Enbridge (TSX:ENB) stock has the potential to continue inching up in the years to come…

Read more »