Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Fantastic Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

2 Fantastic Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) and another company are full of growth but have fallen on tough times.

Joey Frenette
Latest posts by Joey Frenette (see all)
Published
| More on:
A plant grows from coins.

Source: Getty Images

Canadian investors shouldn’t shy away from the market’s top growth stocks, provided that they can get in at a price that’s somewhat reasonable. Indeed, when it comes to the truly robust long-term growth plays, some of which may have strong secular tailwinds at their back, it may make sense to pay a multiple that’s fair.

Undoubtedly, bargain-basement valuations are ideal, but in a market like this, where consumer sentiment is showing subtle signs of resilience in the face of more interest rate cuts, I’d argue paying a fair or slightly discounted multiple is worth paying as opposed to being overweight in cash.

While many of the most intriguing growth stocks trade in the U.S. exchanges, Canadian investors still have a lot of names to love right here on the TSX Index. And in this piece, we’ll check out two such growth plays that look slightly undervalued as we move into the month of July.

Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International (TSX:QSR) is a Canadian fast-food icon behind Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, and Firehouse Subs. Despite reporting decent results, the stock has been dragged down alongside many peers in the fast-food scene. Undoubtedly, inflation has weighed quite heavily on consumer behaviour. The good news is that inflation is coming back down, and eventually, all the folks who’ve been enjoying their own home cooking will eventually want to start eating out again.

After plunging almost 15% from all-time highs, I view QSR stock as a relative bargain right now while it’s going for 17.7 times trailing price to earnings (P/E). The 3.33% dividend yield is rich, and the damage has likely been overdone at this point, primarily due to factors outside the firm’s control.

As long as the firm can offer competitive prices and interesting new menu items, I suspect QSR stock will rebound from its latest setback, possibly sooner rather than later.

Kinaxis

Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) stock has been flatlining since the nearly 30% peak-to-trough plunge that happened last summer. The company, which makes supply-chain management software, may have a lack of momentum, but it still stands out as an intriguing long-term growth play for investors patient enough to wait for the narrative to unfold.

Some of the company’s newest innovations (like on the retail side) use artificial intelligence (AI) to help keep supply chains running efficiently and sustainably. Indeed, Kinaxis stands out as one of the more underrated AI beneficiaries in the Canadian market. For now, though, it remains unclear when such AI enhancements will begin to drive sales and earnings growth.

With a new focus on what AI has to offer, investors should be giving Kinaxis’s management the benefit of the doubt, especially while the stock’s still stuck in a multi-year rut. Though seemingly untimely, Kinaxis is innovative on the front of AI and punches way above its weight class.

The Foolish bottom line

Restaurant Brands and Kinaxis shares are great growth plays that are going for pretty cheap multiples right now. Between the two, I like QSR stock more for the juicy dividend and cash flow predictability.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Joey Frenette has positions in Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool recommends Kinaxis and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

Businessman holding tablet and showing a growing virtual hologram of statistics, graph and chart with arrow up on dark background. Stock market. Business growth, planning and strategy concept
Investing

3 Incredible Canadian Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have the solid growth prospects to deliver exceptional returns over the next decade.

Read more »

Senior Man Sitting On Sofa At Home With Pet Labrador Dog
Retirement

How to Build a Tax-Free Retirement Income Using Your TFSA and RRSP

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're worried about retirement income, worry no more. Use your TFSA and RRSP to create retirement income for life!

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

The Best Canadian REITs to Invest in This Month

| Demetris Afxentiou

Do you want to own some of the best Canadian REITs? Here are two options that offer growth and insane…

Read more »

Stocks for Beginners

Undervalued Canadian Stocks to Watch in June 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Are you looking for value? These undervalued Canadian stocks are in the prime position for future growth and income for…

Read more »

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing, and artificial intelligence.
Top TSX Stocks

2 TSX Stocks to Buy in 2024 and Hold for the Next 10 Years

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

TSX stocks like Well Health Technologies have big potential for lucrative returns in the next 10 years, but remain focused…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Bank Stocks

CRA: Are You Eligible for the $496 GST/HST Refund in 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how investors can consider reinvesting proceeds from tax credits such as the GST/HST to build long-term wealth.

Read more »

RRSP Canadian Registered Retirement Savings Plan concept
Dividend Stocks

Here’s the Average RRSP Balance at Age 35 in Canada

| Andrew Button

The average 35-year-old Canadian has little invested in RRSPs, but even a small RRSP balance can go a long way…

Read more »

Hands holding trophy cup on sky background
Investing

Couche-Tard Stock: A Sneaky, Quiet Winner With More Room to Grow

| Chris MacDonald

Here's why Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) remains a top TSX stock long-term investors may want to consider for sneaky growth.

Read more »