Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Stocks to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

The Best Stocks to Invest $2,000 in Right Now

For investors seeking the best stocks to buy for an opportunity to generate life-changing wealth, here are three options to consider.

Chris MacDonald
Latest posts by Chris MacDonald (see all)
Published
| More on:
woman analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

With the stock market seemingly headed to new highs on a weekly basis, investors in search of the best stocks to buy to capture this upside certainly have their work cut out. After all, it’s just a handful of growth stocks driving most of the gains on the S&P 500. And while the TSX does appear to have better breadth, it’s also true that the TSX has underperformed relative to its U.S. counterparts of late, largely due to a lack of mega-cap tech stocks driving this growth.

That said, there are plenty of other top TSX stocks to consider buying right now. Here are three of my top picks in this environment.

Restaurant Brands

One of the leading global purveyors of fast food, Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) is among the most stable and defensive options in this market. The company stands to benefit from trade down in the dining sector as household budgets continue to be stretched.

The company continues to see strong growth, particularly in its international segment, driving strong top- and bottom-line numbers each quarter. These cash flows support a juicy 3.3% dividend yield, which continues to increase over time.

Fortis

Speaking of dividends, Fortis (TSX:FTS) remains one of my top TSX picks in this realm. The company’s 4.4% dividend yield is more attractive than that of Restaurant Brands, and the company has a very long streak (more than five decades long, in fact) of hiking its distribution.

As a top utilities player in North America, this makes sense. Fortis is able to raise prices alongside regulated mandates and deliver excess cash flow back to shareholders in the form of higher dividends over time.

So long as population growth remains strong and electrification trends accelerate (we’re going to need a lot more electricity), there’s a lot to like about what Fortis has to offer.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Last but not least, we have Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD). A more growth-focused pick, Couche-Tard also provides a small yield of a little less than 1%. This gas station and convenience store operator has seen strong growth over time via consolidating a fragmented industry. Notably, this model is one that’s scalable and is proving to be something investors like to see.

Indeed, Couche-Tard is among the best-performing Canadian stocks for a reason. The company’s total service and merchandise revenue grew 1.6% year over year and could continue to grow more as the company acquires its way to growth in new markets.

For those seeking a balanced portfolio of top stocks to buy, these are three of the best options on the TSX in my view.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has positions in Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool recommends Fortis and Restaurant Brands International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Investing

A steel grain silo storage tank with solar panel in a yellow canola field in bloom in Alberta, Canada.
Dividend Stocks

Should You Buy Nutrien Stock on a Pullback?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nutrien (TSX:NTR) stock has seen shares drop back by 24% from 52-week highs and by more than half since all-time…

Read more »

movies, theatre, popcorn
Investing

Is it Still Prudent to Invest in Cineplex Stock?

| Demetris Afxentiou

Have you considered Cineplex (TSX:CGX) recently? Cineplex stock still trades at a deep discount, but is it worth it?

Read more »

Road sign warning of a risk ahead
Investing

Top Canadian Growth Stocks for Aggressive Investors in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Of the many sectors seeing growth, investors will want to continue watching these growth stocks for the remainder of 2024.

Read more »

Retirement
Retirement

Retirees: Here’s How to Boost Your CPP Pension

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's how Canadian retirees can boost their CPP payouts by investing in blue-chip dividend stocks in 2024.

Read more »

man touches brain to show a good idea
Tech Stocks

Nvidia Stock Becomes World’s Most Valuable Company: Buy Now or Beware?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock is now the world's highest valued company, with a market cap of US$3.34 trillion. So, is the…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

5 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever in Your TFSA

| Puja Tayal

Investing in stocks is not always about timing but about holding. Instead of looking at the price, look at the…

Read more »

Oil industry worker works in oilfield
Top TSX Stocks

Just Released: 5 Top Stocks to Buy in June 2024 [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Iain Butler

This month’s collection of our five favourite stocks leans hard on the energy sector.

Read more »

Dice engraved with the words buy and sell
Tech Stocks

Is Lightspeed Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) stock was supposed to surge after Dax Dasilva's return, yet it's still stagnating. So, what should investors do…

Read more »