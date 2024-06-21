Member Login
Home » Investing » TFSA Investors: 2 Standout Domestic Stocks With 7% Yields

TFSA Investors: 2 Standout Domestic Stocks With 7% Yields

These top dividend-growth stocks look oversold.

Andrew Walker
Latest posts by Andrew Walker (see all)
Published
| More on:
Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account

Source: Getty Images

The pullback in the share prices of some top TSX dividend-growth stocks is giving investors a chance to buy dividend stocks that now offer attractive yields for a self-directed Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) focused on growing passive income.

Enbridge

Enbridge (TSX:ENB) generated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $4.95 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 compared to $4.47 billion in the same quarter last year. Distributable cash flow (DCF) increased to $3.46 billion from $3.18 billion in Q1 2023.

The stock, however, is down more than 5% in the past month, despite the strong start to the year and guidance that shows anticipated annual DCF growth of 3% through 2026 and 5% beyond that timeframe.

Enbridge is working on a $25 billion capital program and is in the process of wrapping up its US$14 billion acquisition of three American natural gas utilities. Revenue and cash flow expansion from the new assets should support dividend increases in the coming years that are roughly in line with the growth in DCF.

Enbridge has increased the dividend for 29 consecutive years. At the current share price near $47.50, investors can get a 7.7% dividend yield.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T) trades near $21.50 at the time of writing. This is close to the 12-month low and is way off the $34 the stock reached in 2022 at the height of the post-pandemic rally.

The drop in the stock price is likely overdone given that Telus generated solid results in 2023 and 2024 should be stable. Consolidated operating revenue rose 9.4% and adjusted EBITDA increased 7.6% last year.

Management provided decent 2024 guidance. Despite the headwinds coming from high interest rates and price wars on mobile plans, Telus expects adjusted EBITDA to rise by 5.5% to 7.5% this year. Consolidated free cash flow should increase by 30% to $2.3 billion.

The company has a $2.6 billion capital program scheduled for 2024, including expansions and upgrades of its wireless and wireline networks. Telus uses debt to fund part of its growth program, so high interest rates are driving up borrowing costs. This is one reason the stock sold off over the past two years. The Bank of Canada just cut interest rates for the first time since 2020, and more reductions are expected by the end of 2024 and through 2025. As borrowing costs decline, interest in the stock should rise.

Telus has increased its dividend annually for more than two decades. At the current share price, investors can get a dividend yield of 7.2% from Telus stock.

The bottom line on top stocks for TFSA passive income

Enbridge and Telus pay attractive dividends that should continue to grow. If you have some cash to put to work in a TFSA focused on passive income, these stocks look cheap today and deserve to be on your radar.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

The Motley Fool recommends Enbridge and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Fool contributor Andrew Walker owns shares of Telus and Enbridge.

More on Dividend Stocks

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

We’re Only Getting Older: A Top TSX Stock That Benefits From an Aging Population

| Kay Ng

For a bet on the aging population, consider this small-cap stock with growth potential.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

Yield Today, Growth Tomorrow: 3 Stocks to Keep Building Your Wealth

| Chris MacDonald

For investors seeking yield today and growth tomorrow, these top Canadian dividend stocks are certainly worth considering right now.

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

This 10.72% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock remains a consistent, defensive dividend producer that will give up over 10% in income each and every…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite their recent declines, the long-term growth outlook of these two top dividend stocks remains strong, which could help their…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Growth Stocks vs. Value Stocks: Which Should You Choose?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are growth stocks and value stocks, but there are also growing value stocks that fit into both sides of…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Chemtrade Logistics Stock Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investors should avoid investing in high-yield dividend stocks such as Chemtrade Logistics in 2024.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Is TD Bank the Best Dividend Stock for You?

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has a high dividend yield but is embroiled in a serious money-laundering scandal.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $6,000 Per Year in Passive Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Hint: You'll need this Hamilton covered call ETF, which yields over 10%.

Read more »