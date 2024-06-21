The Top 3 Long-Term TSX Growth Stocks to Buy Today

These three growth stocks might be some of the best-performing stocks of the last year, but according to analysts so much more is to come.

When we look at growth stocks, we might think that these are short-term investments — ones that we’re going to hold for a year or two and then sell for the growth we achieved.

But that doesn’t have to be the case. In fact, there are several growth stocks on the TSX today that investors may want to consider. Ones that should continue to climb in share price based on future performance, market demand, and earnings. So, let’s get into three long-term growth stocks investors will want to consider on the TSX right now.

Cameco stock

Up 81% in the last year, Cameco (TSX:CCO) stock is a top choice for investors. Cameco is one of the world’s largest uranium producers. It has demonstrated resilient performance over the years. Historically, Cameco has been a stable player in the uranium market, benefiting from its large-scale production capabilities and long-term contracts. The company’s stock has seen significant appreciation, especially during periods of heightened demand for uranium, driven by the global shift towards clean energy.

In the last three quarters, Cameco has shown strong earnings momentum. The company’s revenue has increased substantially due to rising uranium prices and increased demand for nuclear energy. Cameco stock’s strategic long-term contracts have provided steady cash flow, and the company has successfully managed to reduce operational costs, improving its profit margins.

The future outlook for the growth stock is promising, supported by the growing global emphasis on clean energy and the resurgence of nuclear power as a reliable and sustainable energy source. Analysts are optimistic about Cameco’s growth prospects, expecting the company to benefit from the increasing adoption of nuclear energy worldwide. Cameco’s robust balance sheet and strategic investments in new projects position it well for long-term growth.

Manulife stock

Another strong performer in the last year has been Manulife Financial (TSX:MFC), with shares up 47% in the last year. It also offers a juicy 4.54% dividend yield as of writing. Manulife stock, a leading global financial services group, has a solid track record of performance. The company has consistently delivered strong financial results driven by its diverse business operations, including insurance, wealth management, and asset management. Manulife stock has provided stable returns to investors, reflecting its resilience and adaptability in varying market conditions.

Over the last three quarters, the growth stock reported impressive earnings growth. The company’s revenue and net income have seen significant increases, bolstered by robust sales in its insurance and wealth management segments. Manulife’s focus on digital transformation and operational efficiency has also contributed to its improved profitability.

The future outlook for Manulife is bright, with several growth drivers in place. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the aging population and the increasing demand for retirement and investment solutions. Analysts are positive about Manulife’s growth prospects, highlighting its strong presence in key markets, including Asia, which offers substantial growth opportunities. Manulife stock’s solid financial position and commitment to innovation are expected to drive long-term growth.

Lundin stock

Finally, we have Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN), with a 2.41% dividend yield and shares up 45% in the last year alone. Lundin Mining, a diversified base metals mining company, consistently shows strong performance. The company operates and develops a portfolio of high-quality mining assets, including copper, zinc, and nickel. Lundin Mining’s stock appreciates substantially due to the increasing demand for base metals in various industrial applications.

In the last three quarters, Lundin stock demonstrated significant earnings momentum. Higher metal prices and increased production volumes have driven substantial revenue growth. The company’s focus on operational efficiency leads to improved profit margins and strong cash flow generation.

Lundin stock’s future looks very promising, supported by the anticipated growth in demand for base metals driven by the global push towards electrification and renewable energy. Analysts express optimism about Lundin stock’s growth potential, citing its strong pipeline of development projects and strategic acquisitions. The company’s focus on sustainable mining practices and technological advancements strengthens its competitive position and drives long-term growth. Altogether, these three growth stocks provide immense opportunities for investors seeking long-term returns.