Member Login
Home » Investing » This 10.72% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This 10.72% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This dividend stock remains a consistent, defensive dividend producer that will give up over 10% in income each and every month.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

Are you looking for cash flow? Monthly dividend payments provide a steady and predictable income stream. This is particularly beneficial for retirees or those relying on investment income to cover living expenses, as it aligns better with monthly budgeting needs compared to quarterly or annual payouts.

That’s why today, we’re going to focus on Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN), which provides investors with monthly dividends at a yield of 10.72% as of writing.

So, let’s get into why this stock is a prime choice on the TSX today.

That juicy yield

First, the obvious. Slate Grocery REIT offers a high dividend yield of 10.72%, which is appealing for income-focused investors seeking stable and high returns on their investments. This yield is significantly higher than the average yield in the REIT sector, providing an opportunity for enhanced income. 

Despite offering a high yield, Slate Grocery REIT has a history of maintaining sustainable dividend payouts. This is achieved through careful financial management, maintaining a healthy balance sheet, and ensuring that payout ratios are within manageable limits.

A strong history

What’s more, Slate Grocery REIT has shown a track record of consistent performance. Historically, the real estate investment trust (REIT) has managed to maintain its dividend payouts, which reflects the stability and reliability of its income-generating assets. This consistency is crucial for investors looking for dependable income sources.  

The REIT has reported strong earnings in the past, indicating robust financial health. This has included consistent rental income from its portfolio of grocery-anchored properties. It also has been maintaining high occupancy rates, which ensures steady cash flow. Furthermore, it offers positive growth in NOI, demonstrating effective property management and rental income growth.

Future defence

What’s more, Slate Grocery REIT’s portfolio primarily consists of grocery-anchored properties. Grocery stores are considered essential businesses, which means they tend to perform well even during economic downturns. This defensive nature of the portfolio adds a layer of security to the investment, as grocery stores generally maintain stable operations and foot traffic regardless of economic conditions.

And the future looks strong. This comes from the potential for portfolio expansion through acquisitions of additional grocery-anchored properties, which could further enhance revenue and income. Slate stock also should see increasing urbanization, and consumer preference for conveniently located grocery stores is likely to sustain demand for the REIT’s properties. Also, the strategic adaptation to e-commerce trends by incorporating online order fulfillment capabilities in their properties, catering to the evolving retail landscape. 

But above all, it holds a strong market positive. Slate Grocery REIT holds a strong position in the market due to its focus on necessity-based retail properties. This niche market position provides a competitive edge, as demand for grocery-anchored properties remains relatively inelastic.

Bottom line

Right now, the dividend stock could bring in significant income even from a $1,000 investment. In fact, here’s what you could earn on the TSX today from that investment.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCY
SGR.UN$10.9791$1.19$108.29monthly

As you can see, that’s significant income from this one investment. So, consider this top dividend stock right away.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Slate Grocery REIT. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Investor wonders if it's safe to buy stocks now
Dividend Stocks

We’re Only Getting Older: A Top TSX Stock That Benefits From an Aging Population

| Kay Ng

For a bet on the aging population, consider this small-cap stock with growth potential.

Read more »

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

Yield Today, Growth Tomorrow: 3 Stocks to Keep Building Your Wealth

| Chris MacDonald

For investors seeking yield today and growth tomorrow, these top Canadian dividend stocks are certainly worth considering right now.

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 2 Standout Domestic Stocks With 7% Yields

| Andrew Walker

These top dividend-growth stocks look oversold.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Despite their recent declines, the long-term growth outlook of these two top dividend stocks remains strong, which could help their…

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

Growth Stocks vs. Value Stocks: Which Should You Choose?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are growth stocks and value stocks, but there are also growing value stocks that fit into both sides of…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

A Dividend Giant I’d Buy Over Chemtrade Logistics Stock Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investors should avoid investing in high-yield dividend stocks such as Chemtrade Logistics in 2024.

Read more »

consider the options
Dividend Stocks

Is TD Bank the Best Dividend Stock for You?

| Andrew Button

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) has a high dividend yield but is embroiled in a serious money-laundering scandal.

Read more »

The TFSA is a powerful savings vehicle for Canadians who are saving for retirement.
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $6,000 Per Year in Passive Income

| Tony Dong, MSc, CETF®

Hint: You'll need this Hamilton covered call ETF, which yields over 10%.

Read more »