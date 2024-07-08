Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Buy and Hold Forever

1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Buy and Hold Forever

Industry giants that also happen to be established Dividend Aristocrats are worth holding onto for decades, virtually forever, for a reliable passive income.

Adam Othman
Latest posts by Adam Othman (see all)
Published
| More on:
Increasing yield

Image source: Getty Images

The TSX has a healthy assortment of dividend stocks across various sectors. A higher concentration is naturally in Financials and Energy, two of the largest segments of the stock market. These sectors also include some of the most trusted and highly valued Dividend Aristocrats in the country, one of which is currently offering quite a generous yield and is a compelling pick for a stock you can hold forever.

A pipeline giant

Canada is home to multiple midstream, even pipeline giants. Still, TC Energy (TSX:TRP) stands out for several reasons, starting with its main pipeline business, which is transporting natural gas. The company is responsible for transporting 30% of the gas consumed in North America. This makes it one of the largest players in the cleaner side of the energy business on the continent.

The natural gas angle is one of the strongest arguments one can make about this company. Natural gas demand is unlikely to decline significantly enough in the coming decades, unlike oil, which has a higher rate of emissions.

TC Energy also has liquids transportation infrastructure, but its modest 4,900-kilometre pipeline for liquids pales in comparison to its massive 93,600-kilometre network of gas pipelines.

The company also has another business, power generation. Its current operating capacity is around 4.6 gigawatts (GW), three-quarters of which is emissionless. This partially offsets the emission profile associated with its main business and gives it some points from an ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investing perspective.

The stock and dividends

TC Energy stock, like a few other midstream stocks in Canada, didn’t get to participate in the powerful bullish phase that propelled many energy companies to great heights. In fact, it’s currently one of Canada’s most heavily discounted large-cap energy stocks, trading 29% lower than its post-pandemic peak.

A consequence of this discount is the dividend yield, which has risen to 7.3%, making it one of the highest-yielding Aristocrats in Canada right now. The valuation has also fallen to a reasonably fair level.

Yield is just one part of the appeal TC’s dividend holds for investors. The stock has a long history of raising its payouts — 22 consecutive years, making it one of the oldest Dividend Aristocrats in the energy sector. The dividend growth is modest, three cents per year for the past three years (making it sustainable as well). An unappealing part is the high payout ratio.

Foolish takeaway

While there are quite a few energy stocks you can hold long term for their dividends, TC Energy is among the handful of stocks from the sector that you might be able to hold virtually forever. The benefits of this long-term holding can be significantly enhanced if you can lock in a generous yield, like the one it’s offering right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Adam Othman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Map of Canada showing connectivity
Dividend Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Adam Othman

Invest in Constellation Software stock right now as it continues to climb to new all-time highs to avoid missing the…

Read more »

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Undervalued TSX Dividend Stocks for Passive Income

| Andrew Walker

These top TSX dividend stocks now offer yields above 7.5%.

Read more »

Piggy bank and Canadian coins
Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dividend Machines: Stocks That Generate Passive Income

| Kay Ng

Here are a couple of passive income ideas to buy on dips for your personal dividend machine!

Read more »

Golden crown on a red velvet background
Dividend Stocks

This Canadian Utility Stock Is Positioned for Long-Term Growth

| Christopher Liew, CFA

This low-risk dividend king with visible long-term growth prospects looks like a compelling buy.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Investors: 3 Rock-Solid Dividend Payers Yielding up to 5.8%

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three rock-solid dividend payers with identical 5.8% yields are ideal for TFSA investors.

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Enbridge Stock: Is This High-Yield Dividend Safe?

| Andrew Walker

Enbridge stock now offers a 7.5% yield. Is the market anticipating a dividend cut?

Read more »

Close up shot of senior couple holding hand. Loving couple sitting together and holding hands. Focus on hands.
Dividend Stocks

Taking CPP at 70: Is it Worth the Wait?

| Andrew Button

If you hold Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock in an RRSP, the dividends can supplement your CPP payments.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

2 TSX Stocks Near Their Lows That I’d Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

If you’re a contrarian investor, these two TSX stocks near all-time lows might be good investments to consider adding to…

Read more »