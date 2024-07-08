Member Login
Home » Investing » Dividend Stocks » The 9.38% Dividend Stock Set to Dominate the TSX

The 9.38% Dividend Stock Set to Dominate the TSX

A high-yield dividend stock is likely to benefit from the rate-cutting cycle and dominate the TSX in the coming months.

Christopher Liew, CFA
Latest posts by Christopher Liew, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
analyze data

Image source: Getty Images

The Bank of Canada began its rate-cutting cycle in early June 2024, a welcome relief to consumers and businesses burdened by higher borrowing costs. Canadian stocks will likely build momentum in the next cut, either in July or September. But one stock that can dominate the TSX in the coming months is Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF).

Despite the debilitating effect of high interest rates, the non-bank lender has endured massive headwinds in the mortgage finance industry. This dividend payer outperforms year to date (+14.25%) and should do much better in a stable rate environment.

If you invest in TF today, the share price is $7.22, while the dividend yield is a mouth-watering 9.38%. With the monthly dividend payout, a $12,793.84 investment (1,772 shares) will generate $100 in monthly passive income.

Business overview

Timbercreek Financial provides short-term structured financing solutions (not more than five years) to commercial real estate investors. This $610.95 million alternative asset investment manager is also conservative. The company invests in high-quality structured mortgage loans secured by income-producing commercial real estate such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings.

According to Blair Tamblyn, chief executive officer (CEO) of Timbercreek, management purposely exercised caution on lending through much of 2023. However, the team is optimistic that a stable interest rate environment this year will promote increased commercial real estate activity. It would also present attractive risk-adjusted opportunities to expand the portfolio in the coming quarters and return to historical levels.

Strong start to 2024

Tamblyn said Timbercreek’s originations in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024 were strong despite a typically competitive first quarter. The portfolio also grew modestly from year-end levels. In the three months ending March 31, 2024, net income ($14.4 million) was solid, although it was 20.44% lower than in Q1 2023.

At the quarter’s end, the weighted average loan-to-value of the conservative portfolio risk was 64.4%, while 85.7% of properties in the mortgage investment portfolio were first mortgages. Moreover, 85.7% of investments in the same portfolio are in cash-flowing properties.

Because of significant repayments in the last two quarters, net mortgage investments declined 3.31% year over year to $977.5 million. Still, Tamblyn added that Timbercreek delivered on its monthly distribution commitment to shareholders at a comfortable payout ratio.

In addition to the regular monthly dividends ($14.3 million total), the board of Timbercreek Financial approved and declared a special dividend ($4.8 million) for the quarter. Tamblyn said the reward to investors demonstrates the company’s ability to pay a special dividend and grow book value.

Timbercreek Financial usually pays dividends on the 15th of each month. Based on its dividend history, the stock hasn’t missed a monthly payout since August 15, 2016.  

Bright outlook

Timbercreek Financial thrives amid an unfavorable environment. Its unique business plan and conservative lending program assure dependable income and sustainable monthly dividend payments. In February 2024, the company secured a new $510 million revolving credit facility for net mortgage investments or future acquisitions.

The non-bank lender believes the succeeding rate cuts would promote increased commercial real estate activity. It should also improve the economics of property deals and result in higher income and business growth for Timbercreek Financial.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

| Adam Othman

A healthy mix of reliable growth (and dividends) and a couple of modestly risky opportunities that might pay off well…

Read more »

stock data
Dividend Stocks

2 Must-Buy Stocks With $10,000

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A $10,000 investment in two winning stocks is enough to make money through capital gains and dividends.

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Buy 500 Shares of 2 TSX Stocks for $2,736/Year in Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These two Canadian stocks with a stellar dividend payment and growth history can help investors start a worry-free passive income…

Read more »

grow dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Unfairly Unloved TSX Dividend Stocks That Could Soar in 2025

| Andrew Walker

These TSX dividend stars now offer attractive yields.

Read more »

Young Boy with Jet Pack Dreams of Flying
Stocks for Beginners

Beginner Investors: 5 Top Canadian Stocks for 2024

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Five Canadian stocks are suitable and profitable investment options for first-timers in 2024.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why blue-chip dividend stocks such as TD and CNR should be on top of your shopping list in 2024.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks Yielding up to 6.8%

| Adam Othman

Even a few rock-solid dividend stocks offering healthy yields can help you start a sizable passive income, assuming you are…

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $2,916.50 in Annual Tax-Free Income

| Andrew Button

You can earn a lot of passive income by holding stocks like Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) in a TFSA.

Read more »