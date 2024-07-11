Member Login
Home » Investing » Here’s Why I Might Change My Mind and Buy BCE Stock

Here’s Why I Might Change My Mind and Buy BCE Stock

This dividend stock offers a high yield, but that’s not necessarily worth it if it can’t achieve this one thing. But if it does, time to buy!

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Happy shoppers look at a cellphone.

Source: Getty Images

BCE (TSX:BCE) has faced several challenges recently that have contributed to its mixed performance and cautious outlook. Shares of BCE stock are now down 27% in the last year, which is something even a 9.3% dividend yield can’t solve. Now, with a 202% payout ratio, there is concern the company is stretched too thin. And with too little moving forward to pick up the slack.

But, there could be a reason I might change my mind and indeed start to invest.

What happened

First, the issues. The company has experienced weaker financial results, which have led to multiple downgrades from analysts. It’s also faced operational difficulties, including significant layoffs and restructuring efforts. Bell Media, a subsidiary of BCE, announced layoffs of 4,800 employees and the termination of several TV newscasts, which indicates underlying operational issues.

What’s more, the telecommunications sector in Canada is highly regulated and competitive. BCE, like its peers, faces ongoing regulatory pressures and intense competition, which can affect its market position and profitability.

Add to this broader economic challenges, including inflation and interest rate fluctuations, that have also impacted BCE. These macroeconomic factors can affect consumer spending and the cost of capital for large corporations like BCE, further influencing their financial performance.

What needs to change

Alright, so what can BCE stock do to face all these ongoing challenges? BCE’s dividend payout ratio is significantly high, raising concerns about its sustainability. By reducing the payout ratio to a more manageable level, BCE can ensure the long-term viability of its dividends and maintain investor confidence. And that would likely mean a dividend cut.

BCE has undertaken significant layoffs and restructuring efforts, indicating underlying operational inefficiencies. The company needs to streamline its operations further and focus on cost management to improve profitability. This includes optimizing its workforce and reducing unnecessary expenses.

Staying ahead of regulatory developments and adapting to changes promptly is crucial. BCE should engage with regulators and policymakers to ensure favourable outcomes and mitigate the impact of any adverse regulations. Furthermore, reducing debt and improving liquidity can provide BCE with the financial flexibility needed to navigate challenges and invest in growth opportunities. Effective capital management and prudent financial planning are essential in this regard.

One catalyst for change

If there is one area where I would change my mind and start investing again, it would be if BCE could reduce its debt. And there are a few ways to achieve this.

Successful restructuring efforts that lead to increased operational efficiency and cost savings can improve margins and profitability. Positive outcomes from layoffs, restructuring, and other cost-cutting measures can signal to investors that BCE is on the right track.

Addressing concerns about the high dividend payout ratio and demonstrating a sustainable dividend policy can reassure income-focused investors. Then, significant progress in reducing debt and improving the balance sheet can enhance BCE’s financial stability. Lower debt levels can reduce interest expenses, improve cash flow, and provide more flexibility for investments and dividends, making the stock more appealing.

What I don’t want to see? More spending. Innovation can be great, as well as acquisitions, but not if it means more debt. So keep an eye out on BCE stock because that high dividend yield may just end up being worth it.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

A worker uses a double monitor computer screen in an office.
Dividend Stocks

2 Top Value Stocks I’d Happily Scoop Up This Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in undervalued TSX stocks such as Propel Holdings should help you beat the broader markets in 2024.

Read more »

A close up color image of a small green plant sprouting out of a pile of Canadian dollar coins "loonies."
Dividend Stocks

3 Growth Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These three growth stocks are climbing higher and higher, but there is certainly more to come for these companies.

Read more »

Supermarket aisle with empty green shopping cart
Dividend Stocks

It’s Currently 10.68%, But Is Slate Grocery REIT’s Dividend Safe?    

| Puja Tayal

Slate Grocery REIT is down 33% from its March 2022 level, which inflated its yield to 10.68%. Is this an…

Read more »

Payday ringed on a calendar
Dividend Stocks

3 Monthly-Paying Dividend Stocks to Earn a Stable Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three monthly-paying dividend stocks with high yields can boost your passive income.

Read more »

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

Income Stocks: A Once in-a-Decade Chance to Get Rich

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in quality, high yield dividend stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a good strategy in 2024.

Read more »

A plant grows from coins.
Dividend Stocks

2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy as They Bounce

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These two high-yielding dividend stocks are an excellent addition to your portfolio at these discounted stock prices.

Read more »

Pixelated acronym REIT made from cubes, mosaic pattern
Dividend Stocks

This 8% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

| Sneha Nahata

Investors can earn $154 in monthly cash by investing in this 8% dividend stock.

Read more »

Glass piggy bank
Dividend Stocks

Prediction: These 2 Canadian Bank Stocks Are Next in Line to Pop

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian banks are climbing, but still have so much more room to run. And with the highest dividend…

Read more »