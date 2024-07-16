Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for RRSP Investors 

2 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for RRSP Investors 

No matter how much you save, you may wonder if it is enough to retire. These dividend stocks can give RRSP investors peace of mind.

Puja Tayal
Latest posts by Puja Tayal (see all)
Published
| More on:
Close up of an egg in a nest of twigs on grass with RRSP written on it symbolizing a RRSP contribution.

Source: Getty Images

If you say you are comfortable retiring at the income you earn today, ensure your passive income grows with inflation. An average retired Canadian has a median annual income of $37,100. They earn $21,100 of this amount from a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) and other non-government pensions. This is the data from Statistics Canada for the year 2019. Considering periods of high inflation during 2021–22, this income would be insufficient. The stock market has something for everyone. You should invest in stocks that match your investment objective.

What should RRSP investors look for in a dividend stock?

If you have less than five years to retire, you should consider investing in high-yield dividend stocks that grow dividends annually by at least 3% to beat inflation.

I compared high-yield stocks with high-dividend growth stocks. The effect of compounding to kick in could take around five years. The larger the gap in dividend yield, the more time it takes for a high-yield and high-dividend growth stock to reach parity.

Let’s understand this with the help of an example. I took Telus Corporation (TSX:T), with a dividend compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The stock is growing dividends by 7%, but I took a 6% dividend CAGR, assuming the growth slows. T has a yield of 7.3%. Another stock to consider is Timbercreek Financial (TSX:TF), which has a high yield of 9.2% and no dividend growth.

StockDividend YieldCurrent Share PriceShare CountTotal Dividend in 2024Dividend CAGRTotal Share Count (DRIP) in 2034Total Dividend in 2034
Telus Corporation7.34%$21.21471$183.276%834.8$2,332.22
Timbercreek Financial9.20%$7.501333$383.240%2606$1,781.08
Dividend income comparison: Telus Corporation vs. Timbercreek Financial

A $10,000 investment in each of the two stocks will give you $183 (Telus) and $383 (Timbercreek Financial) in dividends, respectively, for the remainder of 2024. If you opt for a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), the dividend would compound to $2,332 and $1,781, respectively, as the effect of compounding kicks in.

How will the two stocks grow dividends in an RRSP?

A $10,000 investment in the above two stocks will grow your dividends in the following manner under a DRIP. These figures could change if the company changes its dividends per share or if there is a notable change in stock price.

YearTF dividendTelus dividend
2024$383.2$183.3
2025$947.6$788.9
2026$1,016.4$882.4
2027$1,090.3$990.0
2028$1,169.4$1,114.4
2029$1,254.4$1,258.8
2030$1,345.5$1,413.9
2031$1,443.2$1,593.5
2032$1,548.0$1,802.3
2033$1,660.5$2,046.1
2034$1,781.1$2,332.2
DRIP dividend from a $10,000 investment in Telus and Timbercreek Financial

As seen from the above table, as the dividend income reaches parity in 2029 and beyond that, Telus overtakes high-yield Timbercreek Financial in dividend income.

If you want to start receiving passive income immediately, consider investing in a higher yield. If you have time to retire, consider investing in higher dividend growth.

While we write about good dividend stocks worth buying in an RRSP, you have to match the expected return from the stock with your investment objective.

Two Canadian dividend stocks for RRSP investors

Telus has a 20-year history of paying dividends. It enjoys stable cash flow from subscriptions. The 5G upgrade and regulatory challenges have increased the interest expense, putting pressure on free cash flow (FCF). Its dividend payout ratio increased to 91%, above its targeted range of 65 to 75% of FCF. As interest rates fall and the company realizes the revenue from its 5G infrastructure, the payout ratio will stabilize.

TC Energy (TSX:TRP) is another high-yield, high-dividend growth stock you could consider for an RRSP. It is splitting the company into oil pipeline and gas pipeline businesses. This will accelerate its dividend growth to 5% for the gas pipeline business from the current 3%. TRP has a 23-year dividend growth history and a strong pipeline infrastructure that keeps your dividend flow coming. If you invest now, you can lock in a 7% yield. The stock also offers a DRIP. You can sell the shares of the oil business after the split and invest that amount in the gas pipeline business to enjoy higher dividend growth.

Related Topics:

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Puja Tayal has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

Buy 6,250 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $250/Month in Passive Income

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Beyond its reliable monthly passive-income streams, iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF (TSX:FIE) is on course to double investors' capital

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

TC Energy Stock: Is a 7.22% Dividend Worth the Risk?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TC Energy stock may have a whopping 7.22% dividend yield, but does that mean it's worth the risk of a…

Read more »

Various Canadian dollars in gray pants pocket
Dividend Stocks

Buy 1,334 Shares of This Top Dividend Stock for $100/Month in Passive Income

| Aditya Raghunath

Investing in high dividend TSX stocks such as Atrium Mortgage can help you create a low-cost passive-income stream in 2024.

Read more »

potted green plant grows up in arrow shape
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks With Dividends That Just Keep Growing

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Two large-cap stocks whose dividends keep growing are better, safer options for income-focused investors.

Read more »

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Dividend Stocks

Want Fast-Growing Passive Income? Here are 3 Long-Term Dividend Stocks

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some fast-growing passive income options? Here are three that can provide for decades which belong in your portfolio…

Read more »

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

A 4.7% Dividend Stock That Pays Monthly Cash

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An outperforming real estate stock paying an attractive yield is ideal for investors desiring monthly cash dividends.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

TFI Stock Is a Top Stock to Buy Right Now, But Only if You Believe This 1 Thing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFI stock is a top choice on the TSX today, but the company will need to continue demonstrating margin improvements…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

My Top No-Brainer, High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in 2024

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian company is an obvious choice for investors looking for dependable, high-yield income stock.

Read more »