Member Login
Home » Investing » This 7.7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

This 7.7% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

Freehold Royalties is a TSX dividend stock that offers you a monthly payout and an attractive yield of 7.7%.

Aditya Raghunath
Latest posts by Aditya Raghunath (see all)
Published
| More on:
Payday ringed on a calendar

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in monthly dividend stocks is a good strategy for beginning a recurring passive-income stream at a low cost. One such TSX dividend stock that offers a high yield is Freehold Royalties (TSX:FRU). It pays investors a monthly dividend of $0.09 per share, indicating a forward yield of 7.7%.

Let’s see if Freehold Royalties stock should be part of your equity portfolio right now.

An overview of Freehold Royalties

Valued at $2.1 billion by market cap, Freehold Royalties manages one of the largest non-government portfolios of oil and natural gas royalties in Canada with an expanding land base in the United States. Its total land holdings encompass 6.2 million gross acres in Canada and 1.1 million drilling acres south of the border.

The company strongly focuses on business development and accretive acquisitions. It has interests in more than 18,000 producing wells and receives royalty income from more than 380 industry operators. This diversity reduces operational risk for Freehold as it benefits from industry drilling activity on royalty lands.

As a royalty-interest owner, Freehold does not pay any capital costs to drill or equip the oil wells for production. Moreover, it does not incur any costs to operate the wells or maintain production, resulting in high profit margins.

Freehold Royalties aims to deliver growth and risk-adjusted returns to shareholders over time. It acquires quality assets with acceptable risk profiles and long economic life while generating gross overrising royalties for revenue growth.

Freehold Royalties maximizes its royalty interest through a comprehensive audit program while driving oil and gas development through lease-out programs. Further, it manages debt prudently, with a target of less than 1.5 times net debt to funds from operations.

How did Freehold Royalties perform in Q1 of 2024?

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Freehold Royalties reported revenue of $74 million, while its funds from operations (FFO) stood at $54 million or $0.36 per share. The company paid $41 million or $0.27 per share in dividends, indicating a payout ratio of 75%.

Freehold Royalties stated that its North American portfolio continues to attract drilling activity, with 300 gross wells drilled on its royalty lands in Q1 of 2024, a 15% decline over the last quarter. The leasing of its mineral title lands continues to be active, with 20 new leases signed in Q1 in Canada, continuing the momentum from the 122 leases signed last year.

Freehold’s oil-weighted portfolio and the premium pricing received on its U.S. assets helped it achieve top-tier realized pricing of $54.81 barrels of oil equivalent. Comparatively, weaker natural gas pricing resulted in 5% lower realized pricing than the previous quarter.

Following the closing of the Permian acquisitions this January, Freehold ended Q1 with a net debt of $211 million, or 0.9 times trailing FFO. Its higher margin, oil-weighted portfolio allows the company to provide consistent and sustainable returns to shareholders while retaining the flexibility to fund future growth projects.

Priced at 10 times trailing FFO, the TSX dividend stock is quite cheap and trades at a discount of 27% to consensus price target estimates. After adjusting for its dividend, total returns could be closer to 35% in the next 12 months.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Freehold Royalties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Retirees sip their morning coffee outside.
Dividend Stocks

A 4.7% Dividend Stock That Pays Monthly Cash

| Christopher Liew, CFA

An outperforming real estate stock paying an attractive yield is ideal for investors desiring monthly cash dividends.

Read more »

Young woman sat at laptop by a window
Dividend Stocks

TFI Stock Is a Top Stock to Buy Right Now, But Only if You Believe This 1 Thing

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TFI stock is a top choice on the TSX today, but the company will need to continue demonstrating margin improvements…

Read more »

Profit dial turned up to maximum
Dividend Stocks

My Top No-Brainer, High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in 2024

| Sneha Nahata

This Canadian company is an obvious choice for investors looking for dependable, high-yield income stock.

Read more »

data analytics, chart and graph icons with female hands typing on laptop in background
Dividend Stocks

Here Are My Top 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These five top stocks have performed so well, and yet remain completely undervalued for investors to consider today.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: 2 REITs to Play Lower Rates

| Robin Brown

Forget buying an investment property. REITs can provide just as good or better returns with zero management involved. Here are…

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

Grab This 8.5 Percent Dividend Yield Before it’s Gone!

| Jitendra Parashar

After witnessing 14% value erosion so far in 2024, the annual yield of this Canadian dividend stock looks even more…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Buy Right Now With $2,000

| Kay Ng

If you have $2,000 that you don't need for a long time, consider these two TSX stocks that could deliver…

Read more »

Top TSX Stocks

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

| Demetris Afxentiou

Looking for some of the best stocks to buy? Here are a handful of options that can provide growth and…

Read more »