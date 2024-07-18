Better Buy: Cameco Stock or Brookfield Renewable Stock?

If you’re looking for a strong future, clean energy is the answer — especially if you’re looking at a strong portfolio with these two stocks.

When it comes to the future of clean energy, there are two Canadian stocks that come up again and again. While both are “clean,” they’re still quite different. Cameco (TSX:CCO) is clean with its reactor production but not actually renewable since you need a mineral. Meanwhile, Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSX:BEP.UN) is renewable, but it’s unclear if these clean energy solutions are as promising.

So, which is the better buy? Let’s get into what makes each so great.

Cameco stock

Given the positive analyst sentiment, strong financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and favourable market conditions, Cameco presents a compelling investment opportunity. As the world continues to shift towards clean energy, Cameco’s role in providing essential uranium fuel is likely to grow. This makes it a potentially lucrative investment for those looking to capitalize on sustainable energy solutions.

The demand for uranium is essential for nuclear energy. It is expected to rise as the world seeks cleaner energy alternatives. Cameco, being one of the largest uranium producers, is well-positioned to benefit from this trend. The upcoming earnings report on July 31 is anticipated to be strong, further boosting investor confidence.

Cameco has made strategic acquisitions and partnerships. This includes the acquisition of Westinghouse Electric Company LLC in collaboration with Brookfield Renewable Partners. These moves position Cameco to capitalize on the growing demand for clean energy solutions, especially as the world transitions toward sustainable energy sources.

Cameco’s earnings are forecasted to grow significantly, with a projected earnings growth rate of 24.1% per year, outpacing the Canadian market’s average of 15% per year. The company reported annual sales of $2.53 billion and a net income of $234.82 million, demonstrating profitability and strong financial performance. Altogether, it’s a strong stock that’s only getting stronger.

BEP stock

So, what about Brookfield Renewable Partners stock? Brookfield Renewable Partners offers a compelling investment opportunity due to its strategic growth initiatives, consistent dividend payments, and strong market positioning. As the world continues to transition towards renewable energy, Brookfield is poised to benefit significantly, making it a smart addition to any long-term investment portfolio.

As a leader in the renewable energy sector, Brookfield Renewable Partners is well-positioned to capitalize on the global shift towards sustainable energy solutions. The company’s diversified portfolio, including hydroelectric, wind, and solar power assets, ensures it can meet the growing demand for clean energy.

Brookfield Renewable Partners is actively expanding its portfolio through strategic acquisitions. Beyond the Cameco partnership, it also holds one with Microsoft to power its data centres. These strategic moves are expected to boost its revenue and market share significantly.

Meanwhile, the dividend is certainly attractive as well. Brookfield Renewable Partners offers a solid dividend yield, with the latest annual dividend set at $1.95 per share for a yield of 5.55%. This consistent dividend payment highlights the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders. Additionally, the company has a manageable price-to-sales ratio of 1.41 and a price-to-book ratio of 1.64, indicating a solid valuation.

Bottom line

So, which is the better buy? Brookfield Renewable Partners is ideal for investors seeking stable dividends and growth in the renewable energy sector. Its diverse asset base, strategic acquisitions, and consistent dividend increases make it a strong choice for income-focused investors.

Cameco, however, is better suited for those looking to capitalize on the growing demand for nuclear energy. With its strong earnings growth forecast, strategic acquisitions, and positive analyst sentiment, Cameco offers significant growth potential.

Ultimately, the choice between BEP.UN and CCO depends on your investment goals. Stable income and growth in renewables with Brookfield or high growth potential in nuclear energy with Cameco.