Member Login
Home » Investing » Is Shopify Stock’s Growth Sustainable?

Is Shopify Stock’s Growth Sustainable?

There’s a reason Shopify stock (TSX:SHOP) has been getting analyst upgrades, and investors should be paying attention.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
Man data analyze

Image source: Getty Images

Shopify (TSX: SHOP) continues to be a beacon of growth and innovation in the e-commerce sector, making its stock a compelling choice for long-term investors. Despite facing some market challenges, recent developments indicate that Shopify’s growth trajectory remains robust and sustainable.

In fact, Shopify stock recently got an upgrade. That’s right, Bank of America recently upgraded the stock from “Neutral” to “Buy,” increasing its price target as well. Such an upgrade is likely to lead to further ones. So, let’s look at what investors could be looking forward to.

Strength in the numbers

What BoA seemed to really like is Shopify stock’s new conservative approach to growth. Bank of America analyst Brad Sills highlighted that Shopify is “turning a corner on balanced growth and margin.” This suggests that the company is effectively managing its expansion while improving profitability, which is a strong signal of financial health and operational efficiency.

Investors have seen this over the last few quarters. Shopify’s financial results for the first quarter of 2024 highlight its strong performance. The company reported a significant revenue increase of 23% year-over-year, reaching US$1.9 billion. This growth was driven by both subscription solutions and merchant solutions, which saw substantial increases in revenue. Gross profit also rose by 33%, demonstrating the company’s improving operational efficiency.

Innovation and more partnerships

One of the reasons Shopify stock rose to such high prominence comes down to its ability to innovate. Furthermore, it’s created strong partnerships to push along its business. And that continues today.

The company announced a strategic partnership with Red Van to enhance e-commerce services for enterprise clients. This partnership is expected to help scale enterprise brands and drive further growth. Additionally, Shopify’s recent shift from fixed contract rates to variable platform fees could unlock new revenue streams, although it introduces some short-term uncertainty.

Furthermore, Shopify has been making significant strides in forming strategic partnerships and enhancing its technological capabilities. The recent partnership with Target aims to integrate Shopify merchants into Target’s third-party marketplace, expanding their reach and boosting online sales.

Additionally, Shopify has expanded access to its AI-powered features, such as the Sidekick assistant and image-generation tools, which are designed to attract more businesses and enhance the user experience on its platform.

Future growth

Shopify’s improving cash flow generation provides it with the resources needed for sustained innovation and potential future acquisitions. The company’s outlook for sustained double-digit revenue and earnings growth over the next five years supports the thesis that its high valuation is justifiable in the long run.

The company is set to announce its second-quarter 2024 financial results on August 7, 2024. So, investors are optimistic about continued positive performance. Keeping an eye on these results will be crucial for potential investors to gauge Shopify’s ongoing financial health. Especially if there are more analyst upgrades on the way.

Bottom line

While there are risks associated with any growth stock, Shopify’s recent financial performance, strategic initiatives, and positive analyst outlook paint a promising picture for its future. The company’s ability to adapt and innovate in a rapidly evolving market ensures that its growth is sustainable, making it a strong candidate for long-term investment portfolios.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Bank of America. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Stock Like There’s No Tomorrow

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock jumped in share price from a stellar upgrade, but more is certainly on the way for the…

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

Check Out This Soaring Stock, Up 29% From 52-Week Lows, With More Gains Likely to Come

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This top tech stock is now up 29% from lows, but still down 12% in the last year. And it…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Up 50% From its 52-Week Low, Is Shopify Stock Still a Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock has been both a winner and loser on the TSX, but after a recent upgrade, could it…

Read more »

Dollar symbol and Canadian flag on keyboard
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian Stocks to Watch While They’re Still Dirt Cheap

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These two Canadian stocks offer ample opportunities as the world shifts into not just AI but cybersecurity needs.

Read more »

A stock price graph showing growth over time
Tech Stocks

1 Hidden Catalyst That Could Ignite Dye & Durham Stock 

| Puja Tayal

Dye & Durham stock surged more than 15% in the last two weeks. What is igniting the growth after a…

Read more »

a person searches for information on the internet
Tech Stocks

Before You Buy Nvidia: Here’s An AI Stock I’d Buy First 

| Puja Tayal

Nvidia is the first stock that comes to your mind for AI. However, consider diversifying your AI stocks across the…

Read more »

edit Woman calculating figures next to a laptop
Tech Stocks

How to Buy UiPath Stock in Canada

| Aditya Raghunath

UiPath is a beaten-down AI stock that trades at a massive discount to its earnings growth. Is the tech stock…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Is It Still Prudent to Invest in Shopify Stock?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Shopify (TSX:SHOP) remains a top TSX stock investors should consider, or if this company may be…

Read more »