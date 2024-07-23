Whether it’s stocks making a comeback or proven investments over decades, these five belong in your portfolio.

5 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

Investing confidently in the stock market with just $500 can seem daunting, but selecting the right companies can provide a solid foundation for growth. In fact, simply choosing the right industries can certainly be a great place to start. Areas like finance, energy, mining, and more can all provide long-term benefits.

Yet of all the stocks out there, these five are perhaps the best for long-term investors. With that, here are five Canadian stocks that are well-positioned for growth and stability.

1. Royal Bank of Canada

The Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY) continues to demonstrate robust financial health. In its latest earnings report for Q2 2024, RBC posted a net income of $3.6 billion, up 14% year-over-year. Furthermore, it posted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50, up 12% from the previous year. This growth is supported by strong volume growth and higher net interest income .

RBC’s consistent performance and solid dividend payouts make it a reliable choice for investors. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4 and an expected earnings growth of 9.1% in the coming year, RBC offers both stability and growth potential.

2. Northland Power

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) is a leading renewable energy company in Canada. In its most recent financial reports, NPI showed continued expansion and strong revenue generation from its global renewable energy projects. The company’s strategic investments in offshore wind projects have positioned it well for future growth.

The shift towards renewable energy is gaining momentum globally, and Northland Power is at the forefront of this transition. The company’s focus on sustainable energy solutions makes it a forward-looking investment with significant growth potential in the long term. Add in a monthly dividend as well at 5.2%!

3. Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN) has shown resilience and growth, driven by its diverse portfolio of base metals including copper, zinc, and nickel. The company reported strong earnings and consistent production levels across its global mining operations.

As the demand for base metals continues to rise, particularly with the growth of electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure, Lundin Mining is well-positioned to benefit. Its strategic acquisitions and efficient production processes add to its investment appeal.

4. Topicus.com

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is a high-growth technology company that has seen rapid expansion since its spin-off from Constellation Software (TSX:CSU). The company focuses on acquiring and managing vertical market software businesses, primarily in Europe.

The tech sector, especially companies involved in software and digital transformation, offers substantial growth opportunities. Topicus.com’s proven acquisition strategy and strong management team make it an attractive investment for those looking for high-growth potential.

5. Bombardier

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) has undergone significant restructuring to focus on its core business of designing and manufacturing business jets. The company reported improved margins and a strong order backlog in its latest earnings release.

With its streamlined operations and focus on the lucrative business jet market, Bombardier is poised for recovery and growth. The company’s efforts to reduce debt and enhance profitability further strengthen its investment case.

Conclusion

Investing $500 in a diversified selection of these stocks can provide a balanced mix of stability and growth. Royal Bank of Canada offers a solid foundation with its consistent performance and dividends, while Northland Power and Lundin Mining provide exposure to the growing renewable energy and base metals sectors. Topicus.com offers high growth potential in the tech sector, and Bombardier represents a turnaround opportunity in the aerospace industry. Together, they can create a compelling investment for Canadians over the long run.