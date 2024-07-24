Lightspeed Stock: Should Investors Buy or Sell Before Earnings?

Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD) stock has gone through a lot the last few years, but could things be turning around come earnings?

Earnings season continues, and Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) is one of the next hopefuls in the near future. With earnings coming up for Aug. 1, 2024, investors are likely hoping for more movement. With a reversal back to Chief Executive Officer Dax Dasilva and ongoing partnerships, what else can Lightspeed stock do to attract investors?

The thing is, insiders continue to load up on Lightspeed stock, demonstrating they may know something we don’t. With that in mind, let’s look at whether it might be better to buy or sell Lightspeed stock ahead of earnings.

Buy

First, let’s go over what’s made Lightspeed stock a better performer. Lightspeed’s total revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $239.7 million, reflecting a 27% year-over-year increase. This growth surpassed previously established outlooks and highlights the company’s ability to expand its market presence and drive sales .

The company reported a net loss of $40.2 million, which is a significant improvement from the previous year’s net loss of $814.8 million. This reduction in losses, coupled with an adjusted profit of $11.8 million, indicates Lightspeed’s successful efforts in streamlining operations and enhancing profitability.

Lightspeed’s strategy of shifting customers to its integrated payment software is proving beneficial. Although this transition has been slower in Europe and Asia-Pacific compared to North America, it’s expected to enhance customer retention and generate higher margins in the long run .

Lightspeed’s revenue is expected to grow by over 23% this year, reaching approximately $1.12 billion, with further growth anticipated in the following years. Earnings per share (EPS) are forecasted to rise significantly, from $0.33 this year to $0.52 next year, indicating strong financial health and growth potential.

With a focus on the hospitality and retail sectors, Lightspeed has substantial room for growth. The company’s expansion into new geographic markets and continuous improvement of its product offerings are expected to drive long-term growth and profitability.

Sell

As mentioned, there are a few red flags. Despite improvements in financial performance, Lightspeed continues to report net losses. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the company reported a net loss of $164 million. Although this is a significant improvement from the previous year’s net loss of $1.07 billion, the ongoing losses remain a concern . In the most recent quarter, the net loss was $32.5 million, highlighting that the company is still struggling to achieve profitability on a consistent basis .

The company faces significant macroeconomic challenges, including potential interest rate hikes and tepid consumer sentiment. These factors can negatively impact overall gross transaction volume (GTV), a key revenue driver for Lightspeed. The company has acknowledged the potential risks and remains cautious about near-term economic conditions, which could affect its growth trajectory and financial stability .

Plus, the market for point-of-sale (POS) and payment solutions is highly competitive, with numerous established players and new entrants vying for market share. Lightspeed’s efforts to consolidate its market position and transition customers to its integrated payment solutions are commendable, but the competitive landscape poses ongoing risks to its market share and pricing power.

Bottom line

Right now, if you’re to listen to analysts, Lightspeed stock looks like a hold. Analysts are cautious about macroeconomic factors, such as potential interest rate hikes and weak consumer sentiment, which could negatively impact Lightspeed’s transaction volumes and overall financial performance.

As mentioned, Lightspeed operates in a highly competitive market with numerous established players and new entrants. This competition could pressure Lightspeed’s market share and profitability, making it harder for the company to achieve and sustain strong financial results .

Add in a mixed financial outlook and ongoing strategic moves, and the company doesn’t look exactly steady. While there are positive aspects such as revenue growth and strategic initiatives, ongoing financial losses, competitive pressures, and uncertain economic conditions temper enthusiasm. Investors should then watch Lightspeed’s progress closely and consider both the opportunities and challenges the company faces.