Is Now the Time to Buy McDonald's Stock?

Is Now the Time to Buy McDonald’s Stock?

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) stock may have seen a decline in sales, but this didn’t stop investors from jumping on a growth opportunity.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Image source: Getty Images

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) dropped from grace this week as it recently reported its first decline in global same-store sales in nearly four years. The stock saw a 1% drop in the second quarter of 2024. This miss, alongside a slight revenue shortfall and lower-than-expected earnings per share, raises questions about whether McDonald’s stock is a worthwhile investment at present. Today, let’s look at whether this recent drop could be a major deal.

The highlights

For the second quarter, McDonald’s delivered an adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.97, falling short of the US$3.07 forecast. Revenue was US$6.49 billion, slightly below the anticipated US$6.61 billion. Net income also decreased by 12% to US$2 billion. These figures reflect a broader trend of reduced consumer spending, exacerbated by persistent inflation and external challenges.

The drop in global sales came down to a shift among lower-income consumers towards more affordable food options and a decrease in dining out. Specific regions such as France, China, and the Middle East have shown weaker performance. The Middle East, in particular, has been affected by consumer boycotts due to perceptions of McDonald’s support for Israel in the Gaza conflict.

In response to the decline, McDonald’s introduced more US$5 meal deals in the U.S., which has been successful and is set to be extended. The company is also focusing on testing new menu items and remaining selective with price increases to maintain profitability. Despite the earnings miss, McDonald’s shares rose nearly 4% following the report, as investors reacted positively to the company’s strategic efforts to attract customers through value promotions.

Valuable?

As of writing, McDonald’s stock is trading at US$263 with a market cap of US$189.7 billion. The company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands at 22.36, which is still below the industry average of 25.6. McDonald’s EPS of US$11.77 demonstrates solid profitability, while its dividend yield of 2.65% provides steady income for investors. The stock has experienced a one-year price decline of 14%, so there has certainly been some turbulence.

Even so, and despite the recent sales decline, McDonald’s remains strong in profitability metrics. The company boasts a net profit margin of 33.36%, significantly higher than the industry average of 19.26%. EPS growth is strong at 26.36%, although sales growth at 4.60% lags behind the industry average. Income growth is also impressive at 37.09%, though still slightly below the industry average as well.

Bottom line

There are few companies out there that offer the strength of McDonald’s. While McDonald’s has faced challenges, the company’s strategic initiatives, strong profitability metrics, and the successful introduction of value-oriented meal deals offer a balanced view. The stock is currently trading below its historical highs and industry averages. So, this certainly could present a buying opportunity for investors looking for a well-established company with a solid track record.

Investors should still weigh the current market conditions and McDonald’s strategic responses against the backdrop of its recent performance. Yet for those confident in the company’s ability to navigate through economic pressures and competitive challenges, McDonald’s stock may be worth considering at its current valuation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

