Member Login
Home » Investing » Why Shopify Stock Is Soaring Today

Why Shopify Stock Is Soaring Today

Shopify impressed in its latest quarterly earnings report.

Posted by
Jeremy Bowman
Published
| More on:
e-commerce shopping getting a package

Source: Getty Images

Shares of Shopify (TSX:SHOP) surged today after the e-commerce software leader posted strong results in its second-quarter earnings report. The company beat estimates on the top and bottom lines and called for accelerating revenue growth in the third quarter.

As a result, the stock was up 22% as of 1 p.m. ET.

Shopify gets a perfect score

Shopify has been highly volatile since the end of the pandemic, and the stock has a history of swinging on earnings as it still trades at a pricey valuation. However, this morning’s earnings report hit all the key marks.

Revenue rose 21% to $2.05 billion, topping expectations of $2.01 billion. Adjusting for the sale of the Deliverr logistics business, revenue was up 25%. Gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased 22% to $67.2 billion, indicating strong underlying growth in the business. Revenue growth was also balanced between merchant solutions and subscription solutions.

Gross payments volume jumped from $31.7 billion to $41.1 billion, or up to 61% from 58%, showing Shopify is processing a greater percentage of sales on its platform. On the bottom line, gross margin improved from 49.3% to 51.1%, helped by the sale of the logistics business and higher subscription prices.

Free cash flow soared from $97 million to $333 million, and it reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.26, up from $0.14 in the quarter a year ago and better than the consensus at $0.20. Shopify was also profitable on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis with $171 net income, or $0.13 per share.

Shopify President Harley Finkelstein said, “Our Q2 results make it clear: Shopify is rapidly strengthening its position as a leading enabler of global commerce and entrepreneurship.”

Shopify expects momentum to continue

Investors were also impressed with Shopify’s guidance. The company forecasted revenue growth in the low- to mid-20s percentage rate and for gross margin to increase 50 basis points from Q2. It also said the free-cash-flow margin would be similar and that it expects a double-digit free-cash-flow margin for the rest of the year.

The results show the growth story is still far from over and the margin improvement is impressive as well. It’s unsurprising to see Shopify up on the news, especially given the stock’s recent pullback.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Shopify. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

jar with coins and plant
Tech Stocks

Why Not Buy the Dip on Nvidia, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms With This Vanguard ETF?

| Daniel Foelber

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 30% weighting in Nvidia, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

AI Stocks to Invest in for Beginners

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why investors looking to invest in AI stocks can consider owning SMCI, MSFT, and NVDA right now.

Read more »

trends graph charts data over time
Tech Stocks

Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 5 Years?

| Adam Spatacco

Nvidia stock has soared more than 125% in 2024.

Read more »

sale discount best price
Tech Stocks

It’s Time to Buy: 1 Phenomenal TSX Stock That Hasn’t Been This Cheap in Years

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A once phenomenal TSX stock trading at an absurdly low price today could be a great buy for its visible…

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Tech Stocks

My Top AI Stock to Buy in August (That Not Everyone Has Heard Of)

| Will Ebiefung

The artificial intelligence rally is very hype-driven. However, this innovative software company could help change things.

Read more »

AMD-headquarters-santa-clara with AMD logo on building_AMD_Advance
Tech Stocks

AMD Stock Is a Buy Thanks to This Improving Metric

| Will Healy

A growing niche in the chip industry is set to transform AMD.

Read more »

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Tech Stocks

1 No-Brainer Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Following the Nasdaq’s Recent Drop

| Harsh Chauhan

Investors looking to add a top AI stock trading at an attractive valuation should consider taking a closer look at…

Read more »

Data Center Engineer Using Laptop Computer crypto mining
Tech Stocks

Why Super Micro Computer Stock Was Tumbling Today

| Tmfhobo

The AI server maker missed on the bottom line in its quarterly earnings report.

Read more »