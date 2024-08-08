Member Login
Home » Investing » 10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks

10 Years From Now, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks

These TSX stocks have resilient earnings base and healthy cash flows, enabling them to deliver above-average dividend growth.

Posted by
Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Published
| More on:
young woman celebrating a victory while working with mobile phone in the office

Image source: Getty Images

Dividend stocks offer recurring passive income and decent capital gains over time. Thankfully, the TSX has several magnificent dividend-paying companies with consistent payouts. Among them, a select few stand out for their ability to increase dividends at an impressive rate, making them ideal candidates for earning passive income that will grow with you.

In this article, I’ll highlight two exceptional Canadian stocks that are well-positioned to significantly boost their dividends over the next 10 years. These Canadian firms have resilient earnings bases and healthy cash flows, enabling them to deliver above-average dividend growth, even in challenging market environments. Investing in these companies now could help you earn a growing passive income over the next decade.

Canadian Natural Resources

Investors looking for stocks offering consistent and high dividend growth over the next decade could consider Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). This oil and gas producer is among a few Canadian companies with exceptional dividend growth.

Canadian Natural Resources boasts an impressive record of hiking its dividend for 24 consecutive years. The company’s dividend grew at a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% during this period. This high dividend-growth rate reflects the company’s robust financial condition and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

In 2023 alone, Canadian Natural Resources announced two separate hikes to its dividend, leading to a total increase of 18%. Further, in February 2024, the energy giant boosted its dividend by an additional 5%.

The company’s long-life assets and high-value reserves, coupled with a strong balance sheet, ensure it can generate solid earnings even in challenging market conditions. Additionally, Canadian Natural Resources’s focus on cost reduction and low maintenance capital requirements support its ability to continue rewarding shareholders with higher dividend payments.

Investors who can hold onto Canadian Natural Resources stock for the next 10 years can earn a growing dividend income. Canadian Natural Resources stock currently offers a decent yield of 4.6%.

Telus

Telus (TSX:T), like Canadian Natural Resources, could be another lucrative stock that rewards its shareholders with high dividend growth over the next decade. This Canadian telecom giant has a proven track record of consistently increasing its dividends, thanks to its ability to expand its earnings base and multi-year dividend-growth program.

Since May 2011, Telus has impressively raised its dividend 26 times. Moreover, since 2004, the company has distributed approximately $21 billion in dividends, showcasing its dedication to rewarding shareholders. Currently, Telus offers an attractive dividend yield of around 6.9%, making it a compelling choice for income-focused investors.

Looking ahead, Telus aims to continue this upward trajectory, targeting an annual dividend-growth rate of 7-10% through 2025. This growth is likely to be fueled by the company’s ongoing expansion of its wireless and PureFibre broadband networks and 5G services. As Telus strengthens its infrastructure and broadens its customer base, it is well-positioned to generate solid earnings, which should, in turn, support further dividend increases.

The bottom line

Canadian Natural Resources and Telus are two solid dividend stocks on the TSX, offering investors higher dividend growth. Their strong financials and commitment to returning higher capital to shareholders make them compelling choices for anyone looking to build a growing income stream over the next decade.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Canadian Natural Resources and TELUS. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $500/Month

| Sneha Nahata

TFSA investors can secure a steady monthly income with these TSX stocks.

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

Bank of Canada Rate Cut: 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Andrew Walker

These TSX giants pay great dividends and still trade at discounted prices.

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

This REIT Pays 10% Dividends, But Are They Safe?

| Adam Othman

High yields are quite common among the REITs of Canada. However, dividend sustainability is an area where this market segment…

Read more »

An engineer works at a hydroelectric power station, which creates renewable energy.
Dividend Stocks

1 Top Canadian Renewable Energy Stock to Buy and Hold for Dear Life

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right renewable energy stocks can be tricky as you have to take many future-facing variables into account. However,…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 High-Yield Stocks With Decades of Dividend Growth

| Andrew Walker

Top dividend-growth stocks should have more room to run.

Read more »

Question marks in a pile
Dividend Stocks

Intact Financial Stock Is Rising, But Is it Still a Buy?

| Adam Othman

Many solid growth stocks can recover relatively quickly after a market crash, but it's still prudent to time your buying…

Read more »

Two seniors float in a pool.
Dividend Stocks

Buy Now, Play Later: 3 Stocks for a Wealthy Retirement

| Kay Ng

For a wealthy retirement, start saving and investing as soon as possible. Here are a few solid TSX stock ideas.

Read more »

TIMER SAYING TIME FOR ACTION
Dividend Stocks

This 6% Monthly Dividend Stock Is a Buy Right Now

| Adam Othman

Monthly dividend payers offering a juicy yield give you the best of both worlds: solid passive income and convenience of…

Read more »