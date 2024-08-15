Member Login
2 Canadian Stocks That Are RRSP Must-Haves

An RRSP is great, but only with the best investments on hand. And these two Canadian dividend stocks offer just that.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Here’s the good news. Nearly 60% of Canadians contribute to a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), with the average annual contribution amounting to approximately $3,700. The RRSP is a popular vehicle for retirement savings due to its tax-deferred growth. This allows investments to compound over time without being taxed until withdrawal.

The bad news? Despite the benefits, only about 25% of Canadians maximize their RRSP contributions each year. This means they’re potentially missing out on significant long-term growth and tax savings. The average RRSP balance for Canadians nearing retirement (ages 55-64) is around $120,000. Frankly, this may not be sufficient to fund a comfortable retirement, highlighting the need for earlier and more consistent contributions. So, how can we make up the gap? By investing in some top stocks, of course!

Laurentian Bank

Laurentian Bank (TSX:LB) might not be the first name that comes to mind when you think of Canadian banks. Yet, for RRSP investors, it’s definitely worth a closer look. Despite a challenging year, with shares down 35.39% in the last year, Laurentian Bank offers a unique opportunity with its low price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 0.42. This means the stock is trading at less than half its book value. And this could indicate a potential bargain for those who believe in the bank’s long-term prospects. Plus, with a beta of 1.25, the bank’s stock has shown some volatility. Yet this might appeal to those who enjoy a little thrill in their investments.

The real charm of Laurentian Bank for RRSP users lies in its forward-thinking approach. With a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of just 6.46, the market seems to be underestimating its future earnings potential. Pair that with a generous forward annual dividend yield of 7.40%, and you have a recipe for solid income generation within your RRSP. The bank’s payout ratio of 52.68% is also quite sustainable, ensuring that dividends remain attractive while allowing room for growth and reinvestment.

Recent earnings might not have been stellar, with a slight dip in quarterly revenue growth year over year. But Laurentian Bank’s underlying fundamentals and significant cash reserves of $8.21 billion suggest a bank that’s ready to weather the storm. For RRSP investors looking to balance risk with reward, Laurentian Bank offers a compelling mix of undervaluation and income potential that could make it a great addition to a long-term retirement portfolio.

CT REIT

Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is one of those steady performers that RRSP investors can really appreciate. With a market cap of $3.39 billion and a beta of just 0.99, it’s a stable choice that aligns well with a long-term retirement strategy. The trust’s stock has seen a minor dip of 1.51% over the past year, but that’s hardly a concern for those who value consistency over flashy gains. Plus, with a trailing P/E of 15.64 and a forward P/E of 10.70, CRT.UN looks reasonably priced, especially when you consider the trust’s strong fundamentals.

Income-focused investors will find CRT.UN particularly attractive thanks to its forward annual dividend yield of 6.43%. This generous payout is supported by a solid operating margin of 76.36%, making it a reliable income source within an RRSP. The trust’s payout ratio is high at 97.88%. Yet, given its consistent cash flow and revenue growth of 4.80% year over year, it seems capable of maintaining its dividend payments. This makes CRT.UN an appealing option for those who want to ensure a steady stream of income in retirement.

Despite some fluctuations, CRT.UN’s recent earnings report highlights its resilience. While quarterly earnings growth dipped by 5.40%, the trust’s strong profit margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 6.46% suggest that it’s well-managed and positioned for long-term stability. With a history of reliable performance, CRT.UN is a smart pick for RRSP investors looking for both growth potential and a dependable income stream.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Laurentian Bank Of Canada. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

