Income Stocks: 3 Once-in-a-Decade Chances to Get Rich

Looking for life-long income? These three stocks are your chance to bring in stellar income as well as huge returns in emerging markets.

Some stocks are considered a “once-in-a-decade” opportunity. This is due to their potential for extraordinary growth during unique market conditions or breakthrough innovations. Historically, stocks like those in the Magnificent Seven have delivered staggering returns. Some gains exceeding 1,000% or more over a decade when bought at the right time, often during periods of market disruption, economic downturns, or when the companies were at an early stage of development.

For example, during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, Amazon’s stock price dropped to around US$50, only to rise to over US$3,000 within a decade. This reflects a return of over 5,000%. These opportunities are rare, and identifying them requires a combination of foresight, timing, and the ability to withstand volatility. But the potential rewards can be life-changing for investors.

Even if you don’t get to those heights, investors can certainly make enormous gains. And these three certainly offer up that chance.

Dream Industrial REIT

If you’re looking for a reliable investment to generate long-term passive income, Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is a standout choice. With a forward annual dividend yield of 5.48%, Dream Industrial offers a steady stream of income, making it an attractive option for those seeking consistent returns. The real estate investment trust’s (REIT’s) extensive portfolio of industrial properties across Canada, Europe, and the U.S. ensures diversified revenue streams. This helps mitigate risk and provide stability in your investment. The company’s operating margin of 71.21% and its focus on high-quality assets further strengthen its ability to deliver solid returns.

Dream Industrial’s valuation also adds to its appeal. With a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of just 0.79, the stock is trading below the value of its assets. So, this could mean there is potential for growth. Plus, the REIT’s conservative debt management and substantial cash flow underscore its financial strength. Even in the face of modest revenue growth challenges, Dream Industrial remains a strong option for investors looking to build long-term passive income through a well-managed, high-quality REIT.

Northland Power

Northland Power (TSX:NPI) on the TSX is another solid choice for investors seeking long-term passive income, especially those interested in the growing renewable energy sector. With a forward annual dividend yield of 5.13%, NPI offers a reliable stream of income backed by its strong focus on clean energy projects. The company’s operating margin of 51.34% and significant revenue base of $2.37 billion highlight its operational efficiency and financial health. Despite some recent challenges creating negative net income, NPI’s high cash reserves of $821.22 million provide a cushion. This ensures dividends remain sustainable.

NPI’s valuation metrics also make it an attractive investment for the long haul. With a P/B ratio of 1.47, the stock is reasonably valued, especially given its leadership in the renewable energy space. The company’s enterprise value of $12.81 billion further emphasizes its market strength. While the stock has experienced some volatility, with a beta of 0.46, it’s less sensitive to broader market swings. This makes it a more stable choice for income-focused investors. In summary, NPI’s commitment to renewable energy, strong dividend yield, and solid financials make it a compelling option for those looking to build long-term passive income.

Great West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco (TSX:GWO) is a fantastic pick for anyone looking to build long-term passive income. With a forward annual dividend yield of 5.29% and a consistent history of dividend payouts, GWO provides a solid and reliable income stream. The company’s strong performance is evident, with a trailing P/E of 10.56 and a forward P/E of 9.75, making it an attractive option for value-conscious investors. Add to this the impressive quarterly earnings growth of 95.50% year over year, and it’s clear that GWO is not just a safe choice. It’s one with room to grow.

What makes GWO even more appealing is its robust financial foundation. With a total cash reserve of $172.06 billion and a manageable debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61%, the company is well-positioned to weather economic storms. Its return on equity of 13.21% shows management’s effectiveness in generating profits from shareholder equity. Whether you’re new to investing or a seasoned pro, GWO’s blend of stability and growth potential makes it a standout choice for securing long-term passive income.