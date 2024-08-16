3 Stocks to Invest in AI Even if You’re Not a Tech Nerd

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly becoming mainstream. Widespread adoption is happening across various industries far beyond just the tech sector. In fact, a recent study found that 70% of global businesses are across diverse sectors. These include healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and retail now investing in AI technologies to enhance their operations, improve customer experiences, and drive innovation.

This broad adoption highlights that AI is no longer just for “tech nerds.” It’s a critical tool for businesses seeking competitive advantage and operational efficiency. The growing accessibility of AI tools and platforms means that professionals in nearly every field are now using AI to make data-driven decisions, automate processes, and unlock new opportunities. So, how can we invest?

Kinaxis

If you’re looking to ride the AI wave, Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is a stellar choice. This company, known for its supply-chain management solutions, is diving deep into AI to revolutionize how businesses operate. In its latest earnings report, Kinaxis showed strong growth with a revenue jump of 18% year over year. This signals that its AI-driven innovations are resonating with customers. The company’s AI-powered tools help businesses forecast demand, optimize inventories, and streamline operations. This makes it an essential player in the AI space.

From a valuation standpoint, Kinaxis might seem a bit pricey with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio north of 90, but for good reason. Investors are paying a premium for its cutting-edge technology and the consistent growth it’s delivering. Plus, with AI continuing to be a game-changer across industries, Kinaxis is well-positioned to keep growing and potentially reward investors handsomely. If you’re bullish on AI’s future, Kinaxis is definitely a stock to consider.

WELL Health

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is quickly becoming a standout choice for investors looking to dive into AI within the healthcare sector. The company’s recent earnings highlight its strong financial health, with revenue soaring to new heights, reflecting a solid year-over-year growth. The focus on leveraging AI to enhance digital healthcare services, from virtual care platforms to electronic medical records, is a game-changer in an industry ripe for innovation. As WELL Health continues to integrate AI into its operations, it’s positioning itself as a leader in the digital health space. This makes it a compelling investment for those eager to capitalize on the AI boom.

On the valuation front, WELL Health offers an attractive entry point for investors. Despite its impressive growth, the stock remains reasonably priced compared to its peers in the tech and healthcare sectors. This combination of strong financial performance and strategic use of AI makes WELL Health not just a great way to invest in AI but a smart move for anyone looking to tap into the future of healthcare.

Topicus

If you’re looking to tap into the AI boom, Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is a hidden gem you shouldn’t overlook as well. This company, a spin-off from Constellation Software, is known for acquiring and nurturing vertical market software businesses, but it’s also making strides in the AI space. With a strong track record of strategic acquisitions and organic growth, Topicus.com is positioned to leverage AI technologies across its portfolio, creating innovative solutions that can drive efficiencies and growth for its clients.

In its recent earnings report, Topicus.com showed robust financials, with steady revenue growth and a focus on expanding its capabilities. The company’s valuation, while reflective of its strong fundamentals, remains attractive compared to many high-flying AI stocks. This makes Topicus.com a solid choice for investors looking for a well-rounded, long-term play in the AI sector without the inflated price tags often associated with more hyped-up tech stocks.