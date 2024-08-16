Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Stocks to Invest in AI Even if You’re Not a Tech Nerd

3 Stocks to Invest in AI Even if You’re Not a Tech Nerd

AI stocks are absolutely not just for tech nerds, and these three companies prove it.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies

Source: Getty Images

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly becoming mainstream. Widespread adoption is happening across various industries far beyond just the tech sector. In fact, a recent study found that 70% of global businesses are across diverse sectors. These include healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and retail now investing in AI technologies to enhance their operations, improve customer experiences, and drive innovation.

This broad adoption highlights that AI is no longer just for “tech nerds.” It’s a critical tool for businesses seeking competitive advantage and operational efficiency. The growing accessibility of AI tools and platforms means that professionals in nearly every field are now using AI to make data-driven decisions, automate processes, and unlock new opportunities. So, how can we invest?

Kinaxis

If you’re looking to ride the AI wave, Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) is a stellar choice. This company, known for its supply-chain management solutions, is diving deep into AI to revolutionize how businesses operate. In its latest earnings report, Kinaxis showed strong growth with a revenue jump of 18% year over year. This signals that its AI-driven innovations are resonating with customers. The company’s AI-powered tools help businesses forecast demand, optimize inventories, and streamline operations. This makes it an essential player in the AI space.

From a valuation standpoint, Kinaxis might seem a bit pricey with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio north of 90, but for good reason. Investors are paying a premium for its cutting-edge technology and the consistent growth it’s delivering. Plus, with AI continuing to be a game-changer across industries, Kinaxis is well-positioned to keep growing and potentially reward investors handsomely. If you’re bullish on AI’s future, Kinaxis is definitely a stock to consider.

WELL Health

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is quickly becoming a standout choice for investors looking to dive into AI within the healthcare sector. The company’s recent earnings highlight its strong financial health, with revenue soaring to new heights, reflecting a solid year-over-year growth. The focus on leveraging AI to enhance digital healthcare services, from virtual care platforms to electronic medical records, is a game-changer in an industry ripe for innovation. As WELL Health continues to integrate AI into its operations, it’s positioning itself as a leader in the digital health space. This makes it a compelling investment for those eager to capitalize on the AI boom.

On the valuation front, WELL Health offers an attractive entry point for investors. Despite its impressive growth, the stock remains reasonably priced compared to its peers in the tech and healthcare sectors. This combination of strong financial performance and strategic use of AI makes WELL Health not just a great way to invest in AI but a smart move for anyone looking to tap into the future of healthcare.

Topicus

If you’re looking to tap into the AI boom, Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is a hidden gem you shouldn’t overlook as well. This company, a spin-off from Constellation Software, is known for acquiring and nurturing vertical market software businesses, but it’s also making strides in the AI space. With a strong track record of strategic acquisitions and organic growth, Topicus.com is positioned to leverage AI technologies across its portfolio, creating innovative solutions that can drive efficiencies and growth for its clients.

In its recent earnings report, Topicus.com showed robust financials, with steady revenue growth and a focus on expanding its capabilities. The company’s valuation, while reflective of its strong fundamentals, remains attractive compared to many high-flying AI stocks. This makes Topicus.com a solid choice for investors looking for a well-rounded, long-term play in the AI sector without the inflated price tags often associated with more hyped-up tech stocks.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no positions in stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Topicus.com. The Motley Fool recommends Constellation Software and Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Different industries to invest in
Tech Stocks

Better Stock to Buy Now: Constellation Software or Shopify?

| Chris MacDonald

Let's dive into whether Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) or Shopify (TSX:SHOP) is the better stock to buy from a growth perspective.

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks I’m Loading Up on in 2024

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Don’t miss your chance to pick up shares of these two growth stocks at discounted prices.

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Dividend Stocks

Forget the Magnificent 7: This Stock Offers Deep Long-Term Value

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This ETF is perhaps the top option for investors looking to get in on global growth, with a far safer…

Read more »

a sign flashes global stock data
Tech Stocks

2 Stocks Down 38% and 25% to Buy Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their healthy growth prospects and discounted stock prices, these two TSX stocks are excellent buys at these levels.

Read more »

A robotic hand interacting with a visual AI touchscreen display.
Tech Stocks

Got $3,000? 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

| Robin Brown

Looking for Canadian stocks taking advantage of the AI revolution? Here are three to look at if you have some…

Read more »

four people hold happy emoji masks
Tech Stocks

2 “Magnificent Seven” Stocks to Buy Right Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Here's why big tech stocks such as Amazon and Nvidia have more room to run and beat the S&P 500…

Read more »

artificial intelligence AI data deep processing
Tech Stocks

Why Every Canadian Needs to Be Investing in the AI Revolution

| Daniel Da Costa

With the impressive potential of AI technology and the rapid innovation we're seeing each day, here's why it's worth investing…

Read more »

A microchip in a circuit board powers artificial intelligence.
Tech Stocks

Are There Any AI Stocks in Canada? (Asking for a Friend With a TFSA)

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

These AI stocks are top choices for investors looking for growth from companies directly into AI -- now and for…

Read more »