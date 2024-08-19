2 Stocks to Buy Right Now With Just $3,000

So you don’t have a million dollars to invest. So what? Starting small with an investment of just $3,000 can still have a significant impact over time. This is due to the power of compounding.

For example, if you invest $3,000 in a diversified portfolio with an average annual return of 7%, and you continue to contribute an additional $100 per month, the investment could grow to over $100,000 in 25 years! So let’s see what stock could help get you started.

Emera

If you’re a Canadian investor with $3,000 to invest, Emera (TSX:EMA) could be an excellent choice for your portfolio – especially if you’re looking for a stable, dividend-paying stock. Emera is a major player in the utilities sector, providing energy services across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean. With a market cap of $14.1 billion, this company has a solid foundation. And its low beta of 0.34 suggests that it’s less volatile than the overall market – perfect for those seeking a more conservative investment.

One of the main attractions of Emera is its strong dividend yield, currently sitting at an impressive 5.9%. With a forward annual dividend rate of $2.87, your $3,000 investment could generate a steady stream of income. This is ideal for anyone looking to enhance their passive income. The payout ratio is on the higher side at 110.6%. This means the company is paying out more than it earns. Yet Emera’s history of consistent dividend payments makes it a reliable option for income-focused investors.

Emera’s recent earnings also highlight its potential. The company reported quarterly earnings growth of a whopping 234.1% year-over-year, with diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57. This shows that Emera has been performing well, despite challenges in the broader market. The company generated $7.4 billion in revenue over the last year. This is a 14% increase year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance and the ability to navigate economic uncertainties.

From a valuation perspective, Emera’s Price/Earnings (P/E) ratio of 21.9 might seem a bit high. But when you consider the company’s steady cash flow and defensive nature, it’s clear why investors are willing to pay a premium. The stock is trading at a Price/Book (P/B) ratio of 1.3, suggesting that it’s valued reasonably relative to its assets. With the stock currently trading around $49.08, this could be a good entry point, especially considering its 52-week range of $43.67 to $52.31.

Transcontinental

If you’re a Canadian investor with $3,000 to invest, Transcontinental (TSX:TCL.A) is a stock worth considering, especially if you’re looking for a combination of income and potential growth. Currently trading around $16, Transcontinental offers a solid dividend yield of 5.7%. This makes it an attractive option for those looking to generate passive income. With a forward annual dividend rate of $0.90, your $3,000 investment could yield a nice income while you hold onto the stock.

Transcontinental has a market cap of $1.4 billion and is valued quite reasonably with a trailing P/E ratio of 15 and a forward P/E of just 6.4. This suggests that the stock might be undervalued compared to its future earnings potential. The company’s P/B ratio of 0.7 also indicates that the stock is trading below its book value. This could be a signal that it’s a bargain at its current price.

In terms of recent performance, Transcontinental reported a slight decline in quarterly revenue, down 8.6% year-over-year. This happened with a quarterly earnings decline of 28.4%. However, the company still managed to achieve a net income of $92.4 million, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBTIDA) of $407.9 million over the last year. Despite these challenges, Transcontinental’s strong cash flow included operating cash flow at $485.7 million and levered free cash flow at $312.9 million. This indicates that the company is financially robust and capable of weathering economic uncertainties.

Given its solid dividend, attractive valuation metrics, and strong cash flow, Transcontinental offers a compelling opportunity, especially for Canadian investors looking to make the most of a $3,000 investment. Whether you’re focused on generating income or looking for long-term value, this stock could provide both, making it a versatile addition to your portfolio.