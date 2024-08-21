Member Login
What's Going on With Couche-Tard Stock?

What’s Going on With Couche-Tard Stock?

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) is hitting headlines as it ramps up its acquisitions once again.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Over the past year, Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD) on the TSX has been cruising through some interesting twists and turns. Much like one of its loyal customers on a late-night snack run. The stock has shown resilience, bouncing back from any dips with the kind of energy you’d expect after downing a double-shot espresso. Despite some market turbulence, ATD has managed to keep investors hooked, gradually trending upwards and keeping pace with its solid reputation.

In fact, Couche-Tard has proven that it’s not just your go-to for slurpees and road trip essentials. It’s also a steady performer in your portfolio. Over the year, the stock has navigated through market bumps and detours, showing a steady climb with occasional pit stops, leaving long-term investors satisfied with their purchase. So, what’s been going on lately with this top stock?

Acquisition station

When it comes to long-term investments in the TSX, ATD stock stands out as a strong contender. This global leader in convenience and fuel retailing has consistently shown its ability to grow and adapt, making it a reliable choice for investors. One of the recent highlights is Couche-Tard’s agreement to acquire GetGo Café + Market stores from Giant Eagle. This acquisition adds 270 desirable locations to its already expansive North American network, bolstering its presence in key states like Pennsylvania and Ohio. With this move, Couche-Tard is not just expanding. It’s also integrating innovative concepts that focus on high-quality, made-to-order foods — a trend that’s gaining traction in the convenience store industry.

Moreover, Couche-Tard’s international reach is nothing short of impressive. Operating in 31 countries with over 16,700 stores, the company has a diverse geographic footprint that mitigates risks associated with market-specific downturns. This global presence, coupled with its strong brand recognition through banners like Circle K, positions the company to continue its growth trajectory, even amid economic uncertainties.

Growing numbers

Financially, Couche-Tard has demonstrated robust performance. Despite a challenging fiscal year in 2024, marked by inflationary pressures and consumer spending constraints, the company managed to maintain healthy margins. It also reported a solid $2.7 billion in net earnings. Its disciplined approach to cost management, along with strategic investments, has allowed it to weather economic storms and continue delivering value to shareholders. The company’s decision to increase its annual dividend by 25.5% is a testament to its confidence in its long-term profitability and cash flow generation.

Another factor that makes ATD a compelling long-term investment is its commitment to returning capital to shareholders. The company recently renewed its share-repurchase program, allowing it to buy back up to 10% of its outstanding shares. This not only boosts earnings per share but also reflects management’s belief in the underlying value of the stock.

Looking ahead

Additionally, Couche-Tard is exploring strategic opportunities. This includes its recent friendly proposal to Seven & i Holdings, the owner of 7-Eleven. The move shows its proactive approach to growth and market consolidation. While there’s no certainty that this deal will materialize, it underscores the company’s ambition and its focus on expanding its footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Altogether, ATD’s blend of strategic acquisitions, robust financial management, global presence, and commitment to shareholder returns make ATD stock a strong option for long-term investors. Whether you’re looking for steady income through dividends or capital appreciation from a well-managed, growth-oriented company, ATD offers a compelling case for inclusion in your portfolio.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alimentation Couche-Tard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

