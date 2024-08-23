This 9.9% Dividend Stock Pays Cash Every Month

By combining the use of your TFSA with monthly dividend stocks like this one, there’s no telling how much you could earn thanks to compounding!

Monthly dividend stocks are like the gift that keeps on giving, making them a favourite for income-focused investors. Instead of waiting three long months for a payout, these stocks provide a steady stream of cash flow every 30 days. Imagine the joy of receiving a dividend check 12 times a year! This consistent income can be especially helpful for covering monthly expenses or reinvesting to maximize your returns. For instance, if you invest $50,000 in a monthly dividend stock with a 5% annual yield, you could expect around $208 a month. That’s enough to cover a few bills or treat yourself to something nice!

On top of the regular income, monthly dividend stocks also offer the magic of compounding at a faster pace. By reinvesting those dividends each month, your investment can grow quicker than with quarterly dividend stocks. Over time, this can significantly boost your overall returns. In fact, studies have shown that reinvesting dividends can account for a large portion of the stock market’s long-term gains, with some estimates suggesting it contributes up to 75% of total returns over decades. So, if you’re looking to build wealth or simply enjoy a regular income boost, monthly dividend stocks might just be your new best friend.

Consider Slate Grocery REIT

Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN) has had its fair share of ups and downs over the years, but it has consistently remained a solid player in the real estate investment world. Especially for those interested in monthly passive income. In the past, SGR.UN benefited from the steady demand for grocery-anchored real estate, which proved to be a resilient sector even during economic downturns. This stability was a key selling point for investors looking for reliable income, as grocery stores are essential businesses that tend to have consistent foot traffic. However, one risk that emerged over time was the fluctuation in rental spreads and occupancy rates, which could impact revenue growth and, consequently, dividend payouts.

Fast forward to the present, and SGR.UN is still holding strong with a stable portfolio occupancy rate of 94.2%. The real estate investment trust (REIT) continues to benefit from favourable fundamentals in the grocery-anchored sector, with new leasing deals coming in at attractive spreads – about 28% above average in-place rents, to be exact. This is a clear sign that the REIT has pricing power, which can lead to increasing revenues and higher payouts for unit holders. On the risk side, the REIT’s exposure to debt remains a concern, especially in the current interest rate environment. However, with 94.8% of its total debt being fixed at a weighted average interest rate of 4.5%, the REIT has managed to cushion itself against rising rates.

The future

Looking ahead, SGR.UN presents an intriguing opportunity for investors seeking monthly passive income. The REIT is trading at a significant discount to its Net Asset Value (NAV), a whopping 42.8% as of June 2024. This suggests that the market may be undervaluing the REIT’s potential, presenting a potential upside for those willing to take on some risk. The ongoing demand for grocery-anchored properties and the REIT’s strategic leasing efforts could translate into continued revenue growth and, consequently, attractive dividends.

However, it’s important to be mindful of potential risks on the horizon. The REIT’s ability to maintain and grow its occupancy rates and rental spreads will be crucial in sustaining its income stream. Additionally, while the fixed-rate debt offers some protection, any significant economic downturn or shifts in consumer behaviour could impact the REIT’s tenants and, by extension, its revenues.

Bottom line

Altogether, SGR.UN offers a compelling mix of benefits and risks that could make it a valuable addition to a dividend-focused portfolio. The REIT’s strong leasing performance, combined with its discount to NAV, presents a potential opportunity for both capital appreciation and steady monthly income. However, like any investment, it’s essential to weigh these benefits against the potential risks, particularly in the context of broader economic conditions and the REIT’s debt obligations.

For investors looking for a steady stream of monthly passive income, SGR.UN could be a solid pick, especially if you believe in the long-term resilience of grocery-anchored real estate. Just remember to keep an eye on market trends and the REIT’s ongoing performance to ensure it aligns with your investment goals.