The KISS Method: 2 Defensive TSX Stocks to Buy Now

Are you looking for some simple solutions to your investing strategy? Consider the KISS method and two TSX stocks that follow it perfectly.

Sorry, despite the title here, this isn’t going to be a sweet acronym for investors to remember. Instead, the KISS Method is a method investors will want to remember or face the consequences. It stands for “keep it simple, stupid,” and it is a straightforward approach that encourages investors to avoid overcomplicating their strategies.

That’s right; instead of getting tangled in the web of complex financial instruments and high-risk trades, the KISS method promotes focusing on the basics. Just stick to time-tested principles like diversification, investing in companies with solid fundamentals, and maintaining a long-term perspective. It’s like choosing a comfy pair of shoes over high heels — reliable and less likely to cause pain!

By following the KISS method, you’re less likely to fall into the trap of trying to time the market or chase the latest hot stock. And it couldn’t be better timing during this market rebound. After all, the goal is to make your money work for you, not the other way around! So, here are some perfect TSX stocks to consider when KISSing complications goodbye.

CNR

Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) is a classic example of a TSX stock that perfectly embodies the KISS method investing principle. Why? For starters, CNR is a well-established company with a long history of stable performance and consistent dividend payouts. With a market cap of over $97 billion and a dividend yield of around 2.19%, it’s the kind of TSX stock that doesn’t require you to lose sleep at night.

Its business model is straightforward. CNR moves goods across North America using one of the most efficient rail networks, benefiting from the growing demand for the transportation of natural resources, manufactured products, and other goods. This simplicity in its operations makes it an easy TSX stock to understand and follow, perfectly aligning with the KISS method’s philosophy.

Furthermore, CNR’s financial metrics paint a picture of a well-managed company that continues to deliver value to its shareholders. With a profit margin of over 32% and a return on equity of 27.41%, CNR shows that it knows how to make money and reward investors. The company’s consistent dividend payments, backed by strong free cash flow, provide a steady income stream. This makes it an excellent choice for dividend investors looking for a reliable, low-maintenance investment. Whether you’re new to investing or just prefer to keep things simple, CNR is a TSX stock that fits the bill without overcomplicating your portfolio.

CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) is a quintessential KISS TSX stock for any investor who appreciates straightforward, reliable investments. CIBC is one of Canada’s Big Five banks, offering a wide range of financial services across North America. With a market cap of nearly $68 billion and a robust dividend yield of around 4.95%, CM provides a steady income stream that’s hard to beat. The bank’s consistent performance, demonstrated by its strong quarterly revenue growth of 7.3% year over year, makes it an attractive option for those who prefer to keep their investing strategy simple yet effective.

What makes CIBC particularly appealing for KISS-minded investors is its solid financial foundation and disciplined management approach. The bank’s profitability metrics, like a profit margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 11.92%, indicate a well-managed institution that knows how to generate and return value to its shareholders.

Furthermore, CIBC’s payout ratio of around 54.05% suggests that the bank is in a strong position to continue its generous dividend payments. This makes it a reliable choice for those looking to build wealth with minimal fuss. With its stable earnings and secure dividend, CIBC is a no-brainer for investors who want a simple, dependable TSX stock that works quietly in the background.