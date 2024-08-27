1 Canadian Mining Stock Worth a Long-Term Investment

There are mining stocks, and then a company like this mining stock, which is far less risky, and with even more growth on deck.

Canadian mining stocks have historically been a solid long-term investment. One strong statistic is that over the past decade, the S&P/TSX Global Mining Index has delivered an average annual return of around 7%. This showcases the sector’s resilience and growth potential. The performance is underpinned by Canada’s rich natural resource base and the global demand for metals and minerals. This has only intensified with the rise of technologies like electric vehicles and renewable energy.

Furthermore, Canadian mining companies are known for their stability and strategic presence in politically secure regions. This makes them less susceptible to the geopolitical risks that can plague other global mining operations. This combination of steady growth, strong governance, and a critical role in the global supply chain has made Canadian mining stocks a reliable choice for long-term investors. Especially those looking to diversify their portfolios with tangible assets. So let’s look into one of these strong stocks today.

Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) is like the crown jewel of the Canadian mining sector, but with a twist. It doesn’t actually mine anything. Instead, Franco-Nevada is a royalty and streaming company. This means it finances mining projects in exchange for a percentage of the production or revenue. The unique business model allows Franco-Nevada to enjoy the benefits of the mining industry without the risks and costs associated with digging up the earth. Over the years, this approach has made Franco-Nevada one of the most stable and profitable companies on the TSX.

What’s particularly appealing about Franco-Nevada is its diversified portfolio. It spans gold, silver, and other natural resources, as well as oil and gas assets. This diversity, coupled with a solid track record of steady dividend payments, has made it a favourite among investors who are looking for both growth and income. If you’re into the idea of benefiting from the mining industry’s potential without getting your hands dirty, Franco-Nevada is a stock that might just sparkle in your portfolio.

Earnings prove it

Franco-Nevada’s recent earnings reveal a mixed bag for investors, reflecting both the strengths and challenges of its business model. On the positive side, the company benefited from record gold prices in Q2 2024. This helped boost revenues to $260.1 million. However, this was still a 21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year, largely due to lower contributions from some key assets like Cobre Panama and Candelaria. The company’s diversified portfolio continues to be a strong point, with revenues coming from a mix of precious metals and other mining assets. However, the dip in earnings per share to $0.41 from $0.96 highlights some of the volatility inherent in the sector.

Despite these challenges, Franco-Nevada remains in a strong financial position. It holds no debt and over $2.4 billion in available capital, positioning it well for future growth. The company has also maintained its commitment to shareholders with a 5.9% increase in its quarterly dividend to $0.36 per share. This reflects its confidence in the long-term value of its portfolio. As Franco-Nevada continues to expand its portfolio with new acquisitions, like the recent gold stream on the Cascabel project, it offers investors exposure to the mining industry with the stability of a well-diversified, low-risk business model.

Long-term growth

Franco-Nevada (FNV) stands out as a valuable long-term investment, particularly for those looking for a stable and diversified portfolio within the mining sector. Unlike traditional mining companies, Franco-Nevada operates on a royalty and streaming model. This unique business model allows the company to generate consistent cash flow, even during volatile market conditions, making it a reliable choice for long-term investors. Additionally, Franco-Nevada’s strong balance sheet, with no debt and over $1.4 billion in cash, provides a solid foundation for future growth and acquisitions.

Altogether, Franco-Nevada’s commitment to returning value to shareholders is evident in its steadily increasing dividends. The company’s ability to maintain a forward annual dividend yield of 1.2% despite fluctuating market conditions showcases its resilience and dedication to rewarding investors. As the gold market continues to hold its appeal as a safe haven, Franco-Nevada’s diversified portfolio of royalties across various commodities and geographic locations positions it well to capitalize on long-term trends. This makes it an attractive option for those seeking both growth and income over time.