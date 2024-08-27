Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Stock I’d Drop From the “Magnificent Seven” and 1 I’d Add

1 Stock I’d Drop From the “Magnificent Seven” and 1 I’d Add

Sure, the Magnificent Seven is, well, magnificent. But not all are as bright and shiny as some of the others.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
consider the options

Image source: Getty Images

The “Magnificent Seven” stocks, a group of United States tech giants, have been true marvels in the stock market over the last five years. Collectively, these stocks have seen their combined market value soar by over 250%, which is no small feat! This impressive growth underscores their dominance in the tech industry and their role in driving broader market gains.

Yet which is the brightest, and which is perhaps dulling a bit? Let’s look at one I’d avoid for now and one to pick up today, even at elevated levels.

Tesla: Avoid for now

Investors might want to think twice about holding Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock despite its past success and innovative allure. Tesla’s current valuation metrics, such as its trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 62.72 and forward P/E of 98.04, suggest that the stock is priced for perfection. This means that any hiccough in the company’s growth or profitability could lead to significant volatility. Additionally, while Tesla has made impressive strides in production and deliveries, with over 400,000 vehicles delivered in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, the stock’s earnings growth has not kept pace. This included a notable 45.3% year-over-year decline in quarterly earnings.

Furthermore, the company’s reliance on volatile factors such as electric vehicle (EV) demand, competition, and regulatory changes adds a layer of risk. While Tesla has a strong cash position, its free cash flow is currently negative. This may concern investors focused on long-term financial stability. Given these points, some investors might consider reallocating to more stable, consistently profitable companies within the same sector or other high-growth industries.

Consider Nvidia instead

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) continues to shine as a top pick for investors, especially given its record-breaking performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The company reported an astounding US$26 billion in revenue, marking a 262% increase from the same quarter last year. This growth is largely driven by Nvidia’s dominance in the data centre market. Here, revenue skyrocketed to US$22.6 billion, reflecting a 427% year-over-year increase. Nvidia’s strong position in the artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing sectors has fuelled this growth. Altogether, it’s a key player in the next industrial revolution.

Moreover, Nvidia’s financials demonstrate its robust profitability and investor appeal. With a 21% increase in earnings per diluted share from the previous quarter and a significant 629% jump from a year ago, Nvidia has proven its ability to generate substantial returns. The company’s recent ten-for-one stock split also makes it more accessible to a broader range of investors, while the 150% increase in its quarterly cash dividend signals confidence in its ongoing financial strength. For those looking to capitalize on the AI boom and secure long-term gains, Nvidia remains a compelling option.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nvidia and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

semiconductor manufacturing
Tech Stocks

Robotics vs. AI Stocks: What’s the Better Bet?

| Adam Othman

Even dare-devil investors that are long on AI as an investment avenue should consider diversifying their holdings, ideally with other…

Read more »

man sitting in front of 3 screens programming
Tech Stocks

Tech Treasures: 2 Undervalued Software Stocks to Watch

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Software stocks might seem as though the investment growth has already come and gone. But dig into earnings, and there…

Read more »

Abstract Human Skull representing AI
Tech Stocks

3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $600 and Hold for Forever

| Aditya Raghunath

AI stocks such as UiPath, AMD, and TSM are positioned to deliver outsized gains to shareholders in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

voice-recognition-talking-to-a-smartphone
Tech Stocks

Prediction: SoundHound AI Will Soar Over the Next 7 Years. Here’s 1 Reason Why.

| Anders Bylund

Is SoundHound AI the next big thing in tech? Check out the secret sauce in this AI expert's recipe for…

Read more »

Person holding a smartphone with a stock chart on screen
Tech Stocks

3 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock Before August 28

| Harsh Chauhan

There are signs that this chipmaker could deliver blockbuster results once again, along with solid guidance.

Read more »

GettyImages-1473086836
Tech Stocks

Prediction: Nvidia Will Crush Wall Street Expectations on Aug. 28 — but There’s a Catch for the AI Stock

| Keith Noonan

Nvidia's upcoming earnings report is poised to be one of this year's most important stock market events, and anticipation is…

Read more »

warning or alert
Tech Stocks

Attention: These 2 Tech Stocks Could Double (Again!) by 2030

| Aditya Raghunath

Technology stocks such as Docebo and Payfare trade at a discount to consensus price target estimates in August 2024.

Read more »

GettyImages-1472518089
Tech Stocks

How Much Will Nvidia Pay Out in Dividends This Year?

| Keith Noonan

AI helps the chipmaker serve up massive profits. But how much of those profits get returned directly to shareholders?

Read more »