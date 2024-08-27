Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in September

2 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy in September

These two stocks have the potential to explode in the coming months, especially if we see a bit of a dip come September.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Business success with growing, rising charts and businessman in background

Image source: Getty Images

September has a bit of a reputation among investors, often being referred to as the “September Effect.” Historically, it’s been the worst-performing month for the stock market, with the S&P 500 showing an average decline of around 0.5% during this month over the past several decades. This trend has led to some investors approaching September with a bit of caution, even though the exact reasons behind this seasonal dip aren’t entirely clear.

However, it’s important to remember that past performance doesn’t guarantee future results. While September might have a spookier track record, it’s not a guarantee of losses every year. Many factors influence the market, and every year is different. So, while September might give some investors pause, it’s just one month in the grand scheme of long-term investing.

What to watch

When it comes to stock market sectors that might be more prone to dipping, a few usual suspects tend to come up. High-growth tech stocks, for example, are often the darlings of the market during booming times. However, they can quickly lose favour when uncertainty creeps in. Investors might start to shy away from the perceived riskiness of these stocks, leading to sharp declines. So, if you’re holding onto some tech names, it might be worth keeping an eye on market sentiment.

Cyclical stocks are another group that can see dips, especially if there’s talk of an economic slowdown. These are companies in industries like consumer goods, travel, and manufacturing. Basically, businesses that thrive when the economy is strong but can struggle when things slow down. Smaller companies, or small-cap stocks, and those from emerging markets can also be more volatile. This makes them susceptible to larger dips when the market gets jittery. While these sectors might dip more frequently, they also offer opportunities when the market swings back up, so it’s all about timing and strategy! So, let’s look at two to consider.

goeasy

Buying the dip in goeasy (TSX:GSY) stock could be a smart move, especially when considering the company’s recent performance and strong growth outlook. Despite market fluctuations, goeasy has consistently demonstrated robust financial results, with record-breaking loan originations and impressive revenue growth. In the second quarter of 2024 alone, the company reported a 24% increase in loan originations and a 25% rise in revenue compared to the previous year. This consistent growth suggests that the company’s fundamentals remain solid, making any dip a potential buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Moreover, goeasy’s ability to maintain stable credit performance and strong operating margins highlights its resilience in a challenging economic environment. The company’s return on equity remains strong at over 23%, and its adjusted earnings per share have seen a notable 25% increase. With a history of consistent dividend payments and a commitment to expanding its product offerings, goeasy is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory. This makes a dip in its stock price a potentially lucrative entry point for those looking to capitalize on the company’s ongoing success.

Dollarama

Buying the dip in Dollarama (TSX:DOL) stock could also be a savvy move, especially given the company’s strong financial performance and growth potential. In its latest fiscal quarter, Dollarama reported an impressive 8.6% increase in sales and a 22.2% jump in diluted net earnings per share (EPS). This growth was fuelled by the company’s expansion strategy, with 18 net new stores opened and a rising demand for value products as consumers seek affordable options in today’s economic climate. The company’s ability to maintain high margins, with a gross margin of 43.2%, demonstrates its efficiency in operations, even amid rising costs.

Moreover, Dollarama’s recent increase in its equity interest in Dollarcity and the expansion into Mexico highlight its growth potential beyond Canada. With the long-term store target for Dollarcity raised to 1,050 stores by 2031, the company is positioning itself for significant growth in Latin America. This international expansion, combined with the steady performance of its Canadian operations, makes Dollarama a resilient and promising investment, especially when the stock dips, offering a chance to buy into a strong, expanding company at a lower price.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stocks for Beginners

Money growing in soil , Business success concept.
Stocks for Beginners

1 Canadian Mining Stock Worth a Long-Term Investment

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

There are mining stocks, and then a company like this mining stock, which is far less risky, and with even…

Read more »

A bull outlined against a field
Stocks for Beginners

Is AutoCanada Stock a Buy in the New Bullish Market?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AutoCanada (TSX:ACQ) stock was hit hard from a cyber incident and lower sales, but this could be the prime time…

Read more »

TFSA and coins
Stocks for Beginners

How to Turn a $10,000 TFSA Into $100,000

| Robin Brown

Are you wondering how to turn a $10,000 TFSA into $100,000 or more? Here are two top Canadian stocks that…

Read more »

Choice of fashion clothes of different colors on wooden hangers
Stocks for Beginners

1 Stock to Buy as Bank of Canada Rate Cuts Continue

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This TSX stock has already seen massive growth, but as lower interest rates come down, the company is poised for…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Stocks for Beginners

The Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

| Jitendra Parashar

Here are two of the best Canadian stocks you can buy right now as lower interest rates continue to drive…

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Energy Stocks

If You Like Enbridge Stock, You’ll Love These High-Yield Energy Stocks

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Looking for growth and income? Enbridge (TSX:ENB) may actually not be the dividend stock for you.

Read more »

Simple life style relaxation with Asian working business woman healthy lifestyle take it easy resting in comfort hotel or home living room having free time with peace of mind and self health balance
Energy Stocks

TFSA Passive Income: Earn $32.10/Month

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Monthly income can come your way quite easily, and tax free if it's kept safe in a TFSA!

Read more »

A child pretends to blast off into space.
Stocks for Beginners

The Dividend Stock Set to Take Over the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

This dividend stock isn't just growing, it's absolutely taking over the renewable energy sector on the TSX. And should keep…

Read more »