Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 TSX Stocks Poised to Have a Big End-of-Summer

2 TSX Stocks Poised to Have a Big End-of-Summer

Two TSX stocks with contrasting performances this year are poised to have a spectacular summer-end

Posted by
Christopher Liew, CFA
Christopher is a CFA Charterholder and a former financial advisor at RBC. He is the founder of Blueprint Financial, a Canadian financial planning company.
Published
| More on:
Couple relaxing on a beach in front of a sunset

Image source: Getty Images.

Canada’s primary stock market has performed laudably in the last two months. As of August 23, 2024, the TSX is up 11.1% year-to-date, aided by the nearly 8% gain since the start of summer on June 20. With less than a month left, two TSX stocks are poised to have a big end-of-summer before the next bull market.

Pollard Banknote (TSX:PBL) has underperformed, while Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA) continues to outperform so far this year. However, both stocks could break out following their record second-quarter financial results.

Solid fundamentals

Pollard Banknote provides lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in Canada, the U.S., and internationally. At $21.55 per share, the gaming stock trades at a deep discount (-32.5% year-to-date) despite solid fundamentals. Moreover, the business has been consistently profitable in the last four years. The $583 million company also pays a modest 0.9% dividend.

In Q2 2024, revenue rose 5.1% to a record $137.8 million versus Q2 2023, while income from operations jumped 37% year-over-year to $11.9 million. For the first half of the year (six months ended June 30, 2024), the top and bottom lines increased 3% and 34% to $263.3 million and $18.8 million, respectively, compared to the same period last year.

John Pollard, co-CEO of Pollard, credited several factors for the impressive results. The profitability of the instant ticket business and gross margins improved significantly during the quarter. Also, the repriced customer contracts resulted in higher average selling prices. Pollard expects the upward gross margin trend to continue as more repriced contracts come on stream.

For Q3 2024, John Pollard anticipates an improved product mix with higher-value items to deliver leading to the holiday season. Another silver lining is the growing interest and positive feedback in Pollard’s proprietary omni-channel iLottery platform and game content. Increased investments and innovation should translate into the segment’s continuing growth.

Doug Pollard, a co-CEO, added that the purchase of electronic bingo gaming content in Q2 2024 was an important component of management’s strategic plan. “Great gaming content is a cornerstone of Pollard’s success across all of our products and solutions,” he said. The ultimate goal is to make Pollard the leading partner of choice for lottery and charities.

Market analysts forecast 9% annualized revenue growth in 2024 or higher than the 7% historical growth over the past five years.

Catalyst-rich year

Aya Gold & Silver is a rapidly growing Canadian mining company focused on silver production. The underground Zgounder Silver Mine in Morocco is the $2.1 billion miner’s flagship precious metals project. At $15.85 per share, current investors enjoy a 63.2% year-to-date gain. Market analysts’ 12-month average price target is $21.15 (+25.1%).

In Q2 2024, silver sales revenue climbed 42% year-over-year to a record US$13.7 million. Net income reached US$6.8 million compared to the US$525,000 net loss in Q2 2023 while operating cash flow increased 44% to US$5.3 million from a year ago. Benoit La Salle, President and CEO of Aya, believes that 2024 is a catalyst-rich year.

Aya’s primary focus is commissioning Zgounder. “Commissioning activities are on track for commercial production in Q4-2024, positioning us for significant production and cash flow growth and low-quartile costs,” said La Salle.

Under the radar

Pollard Banknote and Aya Gold & Silver fly under the radar but are among the top picks that could deliver outsized gains post-summer.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Christopher Liew has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Pollard Banknote. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

TFSA and coins
Dividend Stocks

How to Use Your TFSA to Earn $615.48 Per Year in Tax-Free Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

The TFSA is so much better than any side hustle you could imagine, because of one thing: it takes pretty…

Read more »

Pile of Canadian dollar bills in various denominations
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks Under $50 New Investors Can Buy Confidently

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, consistent dividend growth, and healthy growth prospects, these three stocks are ideal for new investors.

Read more »

edit Sale sign, value, discount
Dividend Stocks

3 Bargain Canadian Stocks With Up to 8.5% Dividend Yields

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Ready to get in on some major dividends that last? How about returns? These three stocks have proven time and…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

Set and Forget: 2 Dirt Cheap Stocks to Stash in a TFSA for 15 Years

| Andrew Button

Dividend stocks like The Canadian National Railway (TSX:CNR) can make great TFSA holdings.

Read more »

Person holds banknotes of Canadian dollars
Dividend Stocks

Grow Your Passive Income: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian stocks have the potential to steadily grow their dividends, regardless of market conditions.

Read more »

Early retirement handwritten in a note
Dividend Stocks

10-Year Plan: 3 Dividend Stocks for Consistent Passive Income

| Sneha Nahata

These companies have solid fundamentals and sustainable payout ratios. Moreover, these firms prioritize rewarding shareholders through higher dividends.

Read more »

Hand writing Time for Action concept with red marker on transparent wipe board.
Dividend Stocks

3 Top TSX Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Three outperforming TSX stocks are strong buys for growth investors right now.

Read more »

protect, safe, trust
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Stocks With Safe Dividends

| Kay Ng

Here are three Canadian stocks with safe dividends, but only one dividend stock looks cheap and appears to be a…

Read more »