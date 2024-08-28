Member Login
Could This Undervalued Stock Make You a Millionaire One Day?

This gold stock has the potential to absolutely explode in share price as it continues to focus on the future.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Undervalued stocks are like hidden gems in the market, trading below their intrinsic value. This is based on various financial metrics such as price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, price-to-book (P/B) ratio, and other fundamentals. Statistics show that these stocks often present great opportunities for investors looking for growth at a discount. For instance, stocks with a low P/E ratio compared to their industry average might signal that the market hasn’t fully recognized the company’s earnings potential, making them attractive buys.

Mining stocks, in particular, can sometimes be undervalued due to fluctuating commodity prices, geopolitical risks, or shifts in global demand. These stocks often represent companies with solid assets, like precious metals or minerals. Yet, the market prices may not fully reflect the value of these resources, especially during periods of lower commodity prices. As the market or global conditions shift, these undervalued mining stocks could potentially offer significant upside—all as they align more closely with the true value of the company’s assets. And there’s one in particular I’d watch.

Allied Gold

Allied Gold (TSX:AAUC) on the TSX is a rising star in the mining sector, making waves with its focus on gold exploration and production. The company has carved out a niche for itself by operating in some of the most gold-rich regions around the globe. This ensures a steady pipeline of this precious metal. For investors looking at commodities, especially gold, Allied Gold presents an intriguing opportunity. This comes from its strategic operations and the potential for growth as gold prices fluctuate.

What’s particularly interesting about Allied Gold is its commitment to sustainable mining practices and community engagement, which is becoming increasingly important to investors. The company not only focuses on extracting value from the ground but also on doing so responsibly, aiming to leave a positive impact on the communities where it operates.

Earnings potential

Allied Gold’s recent earnings report presents a mixed bag of highlights. On the positive side, the company reported a solid production of 88,135 ounces of gold in the second quarter of 2024, slightly up from the previous year. It also managed to keep its costs relatively stable, with all-in-sustaining costs (AISCs) of $1,498 per ounce. This is commendable, given the industry’s current cost pressures. Furthermore, Allied Gold has made significant investments in backup power solutions and future growth projects. These include the promising developments at their Kurmuk site, setting the stage for potential long-term expansion.

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for Allied Gold. The company faced operational challenges, particularly in Côte d’Ivoire, where sporadic power generation issues led to unplanned shutdowns, affecting their production capacity. These disruptions, combined with other logistical and operational challenges, led to higher-than-expected costs at some sites, notably at Agbaou, where the AISC soared to $2,336 per ounce. While Allied Gold is making strides to address these issues, the short-term impacts on their financials were evident, dampening what could have been a more robust performance.

What to know

Allied Gold certainly has some attractive qualities that make it valuable, but it also comes with a few caveats. The company has been making strategic moves to strengthen its position, including a recent $53 million streaming agreement with Triple Flag. This provides a healthy infusion of cash to support its operations. Allied’s gold production is stable, with around 88,135 ounces produced in the second quarter of 2024. And it plans for long-term energy solutions, like the power-purchase agreement for its Kurmuk project in Ethiopia, show they are thinking ahead. These initiatives suggest that Allied is poised for growth, especially as they aim to ramp up production and optimize costs.

On the flip side, Allied Gold’s stock has seen some volatility, with a 52-week range between $2.75 and $5.50, and it’s currently trading closer to the lower end at $3.36. The company also reported a negative earnings per share of $1.01, which might be a concern for some investors looking for profitability. Additionally, while their forward-looking plans are promising, the company still faces operational challenges that could impact short-term performance. Overall, Allied Gold has potential value, especially for those with an appetite for a bit of risk and a long-term view.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

