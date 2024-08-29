Member Login
Home » Investing » Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

Beat the TSX With This Cash-Gushing Dividend Stock

This top dividend stock could be a huge benefit to any passive-income seeking portfolio. And now might be the best time to buy.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine

Source: Getty Images

The TSX is a treasure trove for long-term investors seeking high-dividend stocks. With its rich array of companies spanning various sectors like energy, finance, and real estate, investors can enjoy the perks of consistent income through dividends while benefiting from capital appreciation over time.

Canada’s stable economy and robust regulatory environment contribute to a culture of reliable payouts. This makes it a fantastic playground for income-seeking investors. Plus, many TSX-listed companies have a long-standing history of increasing their dividends, which is like getting a little bonus every year! And boy, do we have one for you.

Atrium stock

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSX:AI), is like a friendly bridge for investors looking to explore the world of real estate without the headaches of traditional property management. This company specializes in providing mortgage loans primarily for residential and commercial properties, making it a solid choice for those wanting to tap into the booming real estate market. By investing in Atrium, you’re essentially joining a team that seeks out promising real estate opportunities. This allows you to potentially earn attractive returns while diversifying your investment portfolio.

What sets Atrium apart is its commitment to delivering strong dividends, which is music to the ears of income-focused investors. With a focus on risk management and a transparent investment strategy, Atrium aims to keep its shareholders happy with consistent payouts. Plus, its diverse portfolio of mortgage investments helps cushion against market fluctuations. This makes it an appealing option for those looking to enjoy the benefits of real estate investing without all the fuss. So, if you’re considering a way to enhance your investment journey, Atrium might just be the mortgage investment you’ve been looking for!

Into earnings

Atrium Mortgage Investment recently unveiled its second-quarter results, and the highlights are quite impressive! The company reported a record mortgage portfolio balance of $907.8 million, along with a quarterly net income of $11.5 million. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.26, comfortably above the regular dividend rates of $0.225 for the quarter. With a focus on quality, Atrium maintains a robust portfolio, with a staggering 96.8% of it in first mortgages and an average loan-to-value ratio of just 64.4%. This suggests a prudent approach to lending and can be reassuring for investors looking for stability amid market uncertainties.

However, not all the news is sunshine and rainbows. While revenue increased by 5.9% from the previous year, net income saw a decline of 20.1%, which could raise some eyebrows. Additionally, Atrium has prudently raised its provisions for mortgage losses, now totalling $29.3 million, reflecting an acknowledgment of the elevated credit risks in the industry. This caution is sensible, but it does indicate potential headwinds ahead. Overall, while Atrium is delivering strong returns and navigating the market with care, the drop in net income and increased provisions suggest that investors should keep a close eye on the company’s performance in the coming quarters.

Look valuable

Atrium Mortgage Investment is quite appealing to income-focused investors, especially with its attractive dividend yield of 7.88% at writing. With a market cap of around $507 million and a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.98, it’s trading at a reasonable valuation compared to many peers in the market. The combination of a solid profit margin of 81.77% and an operating margin of 82.09% indicates that Atrium is quite efficient at generating profits. Moreover, with a book value per share of $11.06, the current price point suggests there’s potential for value appreciation, especially for those who believe in the strength of its mortgage portfolio.

However, there are a few cautionary notes worth considering. The payout ratio stands at 86.54%, which could imply that the dividend is taking a hefty chunk of the company’s profits, leaving less room for reinvestment and growth. Additionally, while the revenue growth has been positive in the past, there’s been a significant quarterly revenue decline of 16.90%. This might raise eyebrows about future earnings stability. With net income showing a decrease of 20.10% year over year, potential investors should weigh the attractive dividend yield against these challenges. Overall, if you’re looking for solid income with the potential for future value, Atrium may just be worth keeping an eye on!

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Canadian Dollars
Dividend Stocks

Best Dividend Stock to Buy for Passive-Income Investors: Scotiabank vs. Enbridge

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Both offer major dividends, but which is the better buy? Let's get into what investors should consider before picking up…

Read more »

edit Safety First illustration
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you want growth and dividends, you've got it with these three dividend stocks. Ones that should be the best…

Read more »

Dividend Stocks

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks With Yields of at Least 5%

| Rajiv Nanjapla

These three reliable stocks could stabilize your portfolios while delivering a stable passive income.

Read more »

TFSA (Tax-Free Savings Account) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks I’ll be Adding to My RRSP – Even With the TSX at All-Time Highs

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Whether you want growth or dividends, these two stocks offer exactly what investors need for long-term growth in an RRSP.

Read more »

Two senior friends playing beat tennis on sand tennis court
Dividend Stocks

Pensioners: 2 Top Dividend Stocks With 6% Yields

| Andrew Walker

These stocks have increased their dividends annually for more than two decades.

Read more »

Caution, careful
Dividend Stocks

3 Stocks I’d Avoid in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, these three stocks were once akin to greatness. However these days, they deserve to be watched with a bit…

Read more »

Two seniors walk in the forest
Dividend Stocks

Create a Pension Income Stream With This TSX Stock

| Andrew Button

Fortis Inc (TSX:FTS) stock produces very reliable, rising dividends.

Read more »

young people stare at smartphones
Dividend Stocks

Beginner Investors: 4 Top Canadian Stocks for 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Don't try to get complicated. Instead, new investors can consider these four safe and solid dividend stocks for long-term growth.

Read more »