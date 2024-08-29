Member Login
Dividend Investors: 1 Top Canadian Utility Stock to Buy for September

Utility stocks are due for a further rise, but this one utility stock is a top long-term hold for dividend seekers.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
A meter measures energy use.

Source: Getty Images

Utility stocks in Canada are like the steady heartbeat of a well-balanced investment portfolio. They might not be the most glamorous picks. But they are reliable, providing consistent returns year after year. The beauty of utility stocks lies in their stability. People need electricity, water, and gas regardless of economic ups and downs, which means these companies enjoy a steady stream of revenue. This consistent demand translates into regular dividends for investors, making utility stocks a go-to choice for those seeking income and lower-risk investments.

Moreover, many Canadian utility companies are expanding their reach into renewable energy, aligning with the global push towards sustainability. This not only positions them for growth in the long term but also makes them appealing to socially conscious investors. With Canada’s strong regulatory environment and the essential nature of the services that utilities provide, utility stocks offer a solid foundation for any portfolio, combining the security of steady income with the potential for future growth.

Hydro One

Hydro One (TSX:H) stands out as a strong investment choice for those looking to build a reliable and long-term portfolio. As Ontario’s largest electricity transmission and distribution provider, Hydro One commands a dominant position in a critical sector. The company’s market cap of over $26 billion and steadily growing revenues, which reached $2.03 billion in the latest quarter, are testaments to its financial strength. For investors, this means a stable and consistent flow of income, a crucial factor when considering long-term holdings.

The company’s growth strategy is another reason to consider Hydro One as a cornerstone investment. Hydro One is not content with just maintaining its current operations. It’s actively expanding and upgrading its infrastructure. The $471.9 million investment in the St. Clair Transmission Line Project is a clear indication of its commitment to future growth. This project, expected to be completed by 2028, will not only enhance the reliability of power distribution in Ontario. It will also support economic development in the region. Such forward-thinking investments ensure that Hydro One remains at the forefront of the energy sector, providing value to its shareholders over the long term.

Long-term growth

Sustainability is at the heart of Hydro One’s operations, making it an appealing choice for environmentally conscious investors. The company’s recent sustainability report highlights its progress in meeting ESG (environmental, social, and governance) commitments. These include reducing its carbon footprint and investing in renewable energy sources. As the world moves towards greener energy solutions, Hydro One’s proactive approach positions it well to benefit from these global trends. For investors, this focus on sustainability not only aligns with ethical investing but also promises long-term viability in a rapidly changing industry.

Hydro One also offers a dependable dividend yield, around 2.85% as of writing. This adds to its attractiveness as a long-term investment. The company has a solid track record of paying dividends, and with a payout ratio of 64.35%, these dividends are well-supported by its earnings. For income-focused investors, Hydro One provides a reliable source of income, with the added benefit of potential capital appreciation as the company continues to grow and expand its operations.

Bottom line

Hydro One is a strong investment for those looking to hold a stable, growth-oriented stock for the next decade and beyond. Its dominant market position, strategic infrastructure investments, focus on sustainability, and consistent dividend payments make it a compelling choice. Whether you’re a conservative investor seeking steady income or someone looking to add a reliable growth stock to your portfolio, Hydro One offers the right mix of stability, growth potential, and income generation.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

