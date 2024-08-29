Here are three of the best stocks long-term investors may want to consider for long-term growth during this current market cycle.

The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now: A TSX Focus

When you make wise investment choices, investing in the stock market may be a very effective way to increase your wealth. The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) provides a plethora of options for investors in Canada in a variety of areas. Investing $1,000 today and focusing on the TSX might provide substantial rewards.

Thus, in this article, we will explore three promising stocks listed on the TSX that could be attractive investment opportunities for those looking to invest $1,000.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSX:ATD), commonly known as Couche-Tard, is a global leader in the convenience store industry. The business has consistently shown growth and profitability, and it has a large network of outlets throughout Europe and North America.

Convenience is the foundation of Couche-Tard’s business strategy, which includes a broad range of goods and services including lottery tickets, food, petrol, and drinks. The business has also ventured into the food service industry under the well-known Circle K brand.

Alimentation Couche-Tard released its fiscal year 2024 financial results in June 2024. The firm reported US$69.3 billion in revenue and US$3.8 billion in operating income in its financial report. In addition, US$387.9 million in net financial costs and US$2.7 billion in net earnings were recorded for the year.

Restaurant Brands

Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR) is a multinational corporation that operates quick-service restaurants and owns well-known brands including Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Tim Hortons, and Firehouse Subs. QSR has made a name for itself in the fast-food market by building a strong brand portfolio and a global presence.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported higher system-wide sales by 8.1% and consolidated comparable sales of 4.6% year over year in the first quarter of 2024. During that time, its operating income increased to US$544 million from US$447 million in the previous year. In addition, Restaurant Brands International declared US$122 million in free cash flow and US$328 million in net income.

The success of QSR has been fueled by its emphasis on digital innovation, menu expansion, and worldwide development. The company’s capacity to adjust and satisfy shifting consumer demands will be essential to its continued success.

Dream Industrial REIT

Dream Industrial REIT (TSX:DIR.UN) is a leading owner, developer, and manager of industrial real estate in North America and Europe. The buildings in the company’s portfolio include manufacturing facilities, warehouses, and distribution centres.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust had a net rental income of CA$87.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 5.6% over the same period the previous year. The company’s total assets were valued at CA$8 billion, while its net income for the same time was CA$61.6 million. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust boasts a high occupancy rate of over 96% and a robust rent mark-to-market potential.

Dream Industrial and other industrial REITs have profited greatly from the expanding e-commerce sector. The need for warehouse and distribution space is anticipated to rise in tandem with the expansion of online shopping, propelling both rental growth and property prices.