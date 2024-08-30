Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the TSX Composite?

These dividend stocks might seem like a steal with such high yields, but I would think twice before buying in bulk.

High-yielding dividend stocks can be a great way to generate passive income and enhance your portfolio’s overall returns, especially for income-focused investors. The allure of regular cash flow can be particularly enticing, and if chosen wisely, these stocks can provide solid returns over time.

However, it’s essential to tread carefully, as high yields can sometimes signal underlying issues with the company, such as financial instability or a declining business model. Balancing the potential rewards with the risks is crucial, so it’s wise to thoroughly research and consider the sustainability of those high yields before diving in! That’s why today, we’re considering the highest-yielding dividend stocks.

Allied REIT

Allied Properties REIT (TSX:AP.UN), with its enticing forward annual dividend yield of 10.43%, certainly catches the eye of income-focused investors. This high yield suggests that the real estate investment trust (REIT) is committed to returning value to its shareholders. However, it’s important to dig deeper into the numbers before diving in.

The payout ratio is alarmingly high at nearly 399%. This indicates that the REIT is distributing far more in dividends than it earns in net income. This situation raises red flags about the sustainability of those dividends; if the REIT continues to operate at a loss, it might be forced to cut or even eliminate its dividend in the future. Additionally, while Allied Properties has shown some positive revenue growth, its profitability metrics tell a different story, with a significant profit margin loss and a negative return on equity.

The current ratio of 0.45 indicates potential liquidity issues, meaning the REIT might struggle to meet short-term obligations. So, while the high dividend yield is tempting, potential investors should weigh it against the risks of a shaky financial foundation.

SmartCentres REIT

With a forward annual dividend yield of 7.54%, SmartCentres REIT (TSX:SRU.UN) is certainly enticing for income-seeking investors. This solid yield indicates a commitment to returning value to shareholders. This is always a plus in the world of REITs. Moreover, the REIT has demonstrated robust revenue growth of 8.1% year over year and boasts a strong profit margin of 29.07%, suggesting that its operations are generating healthy returns. However, the payout ratio is concerning at 115.32%, indicating that the REIT is paying out more in dividends than it earns in net income. This could pose a risk if the company faces any downturns or operational challenges, as it may not be sustainable in the long run.

On the flip side, SRU.UN’s financial metrics present a mixed bag. While its operating margin of 57.33% shows efficiency in managing costs, the current ratio of 0.17 raises red flags about its liquidity. This means it might struggle to meet short-term obligations. Additionally, the high level of debt, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88%, indicates that the REIT is heavily leveraged. This can be risky in fluctuating market conditions. Thus, while the high dividend yield is attractive, potential investors should carefully consider the implications of its financial health and sustainability before making a decision. If you’re comfortable with these risks and looking for income, SRU.UN might be a worthy addition to your portfolio.

NorthWest

Finally, NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) holds a high dividend yield of 7.07%, certainly catching the eye of income-focused investors. Plus, the trailing price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 suggests that the stock is trading at a discount compared to many peers. This could indicate a potential buying opportunity. The revenue growth of 11.10% year over year is also a positive sign, suggesting that the REIT is expanding its income base despite a rough 52-week change of -20.47%. However, the staggering payout ratio of 299.44% raises red flags.

Moreover, the profitability metrics are concerning. With a profit margin of -75.29% and a return on equity of -14.67%, it’s clear that NWH.UN is struggling to convert its revenue into actual profits. The high debt level, indicated by a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42%, could further complicate matters, especially in a rising interest rate environment. The current ratio of 0.23 is another sign that the REIT may have liquidity issues, as it may not be able to cover short-term liabilities with its current assets. Altogether, it could be worth a long-term investment for those who add a bit more risk to their portfolio.