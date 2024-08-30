TFSA 101: Earn $642.96 Per Year Tax-Free

The TFSA is THE tool when it comes to making income each year. But it’s likely you don’t even know all the benefits you could be getting!

Did you know that over 14 million Canadians have opened a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) since its launch in 2009? This popular savings tool allows individuals to earn investment income tax-free, making it a fantastic option for building wealth over time. Whether it’s for short-term goals like travel or long-term plans such as retirement, TFSAs offer Canadians the flexibility to save and invest without worrying about the tax implications on their earnings. It’s no wonder this account type has become a favourite among savers and investors alike! So, let’s look at how to take advantage.

Set it up

While most Canadians know that a TFSA lets you earn tax-free investment income, there are some lesser-known perks that can make it even more appealing. One significant benefit is the ability to withdraw funds without penalty, and guess what? Those withdrawals don’t affect your contribution room for future years! For example, if you take out $5,000 this year, you can add that amount back to your TFSA next year, giving you more flexibility with your savings. This makes the TFSA not just a great long-term investment vehicle but also a handy option for short-term savings needs, such as funding a vacation or a new gadget.

Another hidden gem of the TFSA is that it can be a strategic part of your retirement planning. While many people think of TFSAs primarily for saving, they can also play a role in minimizing taxes during retirement. Since withdrawals from a TFSA don’t count as income, they won’t affect your eligibility for government benefits like Old Age Security (OAS) or Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS).

Use it for income

Using a TFSA in conjunction with dividend stocks can be a powerful strategy for generating passive income. By investing in high-quality dividend-paying stocks within your TFSA, you not only benefit from tax-free growth but also receive regular dividend payments without incurring any tax liability. This means every dollar earned through dividends can be reinvested to purchase more shares, amplifying your investment returns over time.

Moreover, the combination of TFSAs and dividend stocks provides flexibility in managing your income during retirement or other life stages. Since withdrawals from your TFSA are tax-free, you can strategically take out your dividends or capital gains as needed without affecting your overall tax situation. This makes TFSAs especially appealing for retirees looking to supplement their income while minimizing taxes. Plus, you can use the dividends received to help fund other investments or personal expenses, creating a diversified income stream that can adapt to your financial needs over time. By leveraging the benefits of a TFSA alongside dividend stocks, you can create a robust passive-income strategy that enhances your long-term financial health. So, let’s look at one passive-income stock to help!

Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar (TSX:RSI) presents an appealing opportunity for investors, especially those seeking a stable income stream from dividends. With a forward annual dividend yield of approximately 6.52%, it offers a robust payout that is attractive in the current market landscape. In fact, here’s how much it could earn from a $10,000 investment.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY PORTFOLIO TOTAL RSI $5.60 1,786 $0.36 $642.96 quarterly $10,000

And that should keep coming. The recent earnings report highlighted a record adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $34.5 million for the third quarter of 2024, driven by strong performance in both the sugar and maple segments. This growth indicates that the company is effectively optimizing its operations to generate consistent profits despite some fluctuations in sales volumes. Plus, Rogers Sugar’s commitment to investing in expansion projects, like the LEAP Project, to enhance production capacity suggests a forward-looking strategy that could bolster long-term profitability.

Furthermore, RSI’s strong fundamentals position it as a resilient player in the food industry. The company’s valuation metrics, such as a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) of 14.92 and a low price-to-book ratio of 0.40, reflect an attractive entry point for investors. While there are inherent risks associated with commodity markets and operational costs, the stable demand for sugar and the company’s strategic focus on growth and efficiency provide a compelling argument for considering Rogers Sugar as a trustworthy investment, especially when used in a TFSA.