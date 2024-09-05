2 Stocks I’ll Be Adding to My RRSP in September

Even $100 can turn into a significant investment over time thanks to the magic of compound interest and consistent investing. When you invest, your money starts to earn returns, and those returns then start earning returns as well. Over time, this snowball effect can lead to impressive growth. The key is to start early, be consistent, and let time do its work, turning that modest $100 into a much larger sum. And if you do this again and again in a Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP), these returns could be substantial. So, let’s look at two I’m considering this month.

SmartCentres

If you’re looking to invest even a small amount, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:SRU.UN) could be a fantastic choice! With occupancy rates soaring to an impressive 98.2% as of June 30, 2024, SmartCentres demonstrates solid demand for its properties, having leased approximately 272,000 square feet of vacant space in just one quarter. This consistent leasing momentum, combined with rent growth of 8.5% (excluding anchors), indicates a strong and resilient business model. The company’s commitment to expanding its mixed-use development pipeline, including new rental projects and self-storage facilities, positions it well for future growth.

Another reason to consider SRU.UN is its attractive dividend yield of about 7.24%. For those new to investing, this high yield means you can earn income while also benefiting from potential stock price appreciation. With a forward annual dividend rate of $1.85, you could receive a solid return on your investment even in the early stages of your investment journey.

Finally, the overall financial health of SmartCentres adds another layer of confidence for investors. Despite challenges in the broader market, the Trust has managed to maintain a strong profit margin of 29.07% and a reasonable payout ratio of 115.32%. With a market cap of around $4.35 billion and a commitment to prudent financial management, SmartCentres is a solid pick for your RRSP. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just dipping your toes into the market, SRU.UN could provide both stability and growth potential for your portfolio.

North West Company

If you’re considering an investment in an RRSP, The North West Company (TSX:NWC) is a strong candidate to add to your portfolio. With its recent financial results showcasing a 4% increase in consolidated sales, reaching $617.5 million, it’s clear that NWC is thriving. The company’s same-store sales rose by 3.8%, demonstrating its ability to drive growth through existing operations. Plus, its focus on operational excellence means they are dedicated to ensuring its shelves are stocked, and its customers are satisfied — a combination that leads to loyalty and repeat business.

NWC is also making waves with its robust dividend, declaring a quarterly payout of $0.39, which translates to an annual yield of around 3.42%. This means that your investment could earn you some nice passive income! The company has a solid payout ratio of just under 56%, indicating that it is distributing a reasonable portion of its earnings to shareholders while still retaining enough to reinvest in growth. With such a dividend policy, NWC not only provides immediate returns but also demonstrates a commitment to rewarding its investors.

Lastly, the financial metrics speak volumes about NWC’s stability and growth potential. With a profit margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.19%, NWC shows it can effectively turn revenues into profits while providing good returns for shareholders. The company’s recent 22.2% increase in quarterly earnings further emphasizes its upward trajectory. Investing in NWC isn’t just about grabbing a piece of the action. It’s about being part of a company that is poised for continued success while also being rewarded for your RRSP investment.