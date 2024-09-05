Member Login
Home » Investing » 3 Bargain-Basement Canadian Stocks With Up to 7% Dividend Yields

3 Bargain-Basement Canadian Stocks With Up to 7% Dividend Yields

Snatch up 3 quality companies at a discount, all while benefiting from solid dividends and the stability of a well-regulated market.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
edit Sale sign, value, discount

Image source: Getty Images

Canadian stocks are often considered a bargain because they combine the best of both worlds: strong fundamentals and attractive valuations. While the Canadian market is rich in natural resources, financial services, and increasingly tech, these stocks typically trade at lower price-to-earnings ratios compared to United States counterparts.

This means investors can snag quality companies at a discount, all while benefiting from solid dividends and the stability of a well-regulated market. Plus, with the Canadian dollar often trading lower than the U.S. dollar, international investors might find even more value when converting their gains back to their home currency. So let’s get into some stocks Canadians should check out on the cheap.

NorthWest REIT

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN) looks like a bargain for income-focused investors, especially with its hefty dividend yield. Currently, the stock offers a forward annual dividend yield of over 7.1%, which is quite appealing in today’s market. Despite the challenges in the real estate sector and a significant drop in its share price over the past year, this real estate investment trust (REIT) continues to pay out a strong dividend. The combination of a lower share price and solid dividend yield can make NWH.UN a value play, especially for investors who believe in the long-term stability of healthcare properties.

What makes NWH.UN particularly interesting is that its stock is trading below its book value. This means investors are essentially getting a discount on the company’s assets. Coupled with the fact that healthcare real estate tends to be more recession-resistant, this adds an extra layer of security for those looking to invest in a sector with stable demand. While there are risks, such as the high payout ratio and significant debt, the current valuation suggests that the market may be underestimating the long-term potential of this REIT.

Crombie REIT

Crombie REIT (TSX:CRR.UN) also looks like a bargain for investors who love reliable income, particularly because of its juicy dividend yield. Currently offering a forward annual dividend yield of just over 6%, Crombie provides a steady stream of income. With a strong track record of consistent dividend payments and a payout ratio that suggests sustainability, CRR.UN stands out as a solid choice for those looking to add some income-focused stability to their portfolio.

What makes Crombie even more appealing though is it’s trading at a reasonable price relative to its book value, suggesting that investors are getting good value for their money. Despite the challenges in the broader market, Crombie has managed to maintain solid profitability and cash flow. And this supports its dividend payouts. With the stock trading near its 52-week highs but still offering a yield that’s hard to ignore, CRR.UN presents itself as a compelling bargain for those who want to invest in a reliable, income-generating Canadian stock.

Sienna

Sienna Senior Living (TSX:SIA) is at bargain-basement prices for those on the hunt for a stable dividend in the healthcare sector. With a forward annual dividend yield of just 6%, SIA offers an attractive income stream, especially for investors seeking reliable returns. Despite operating in a challenging environment, SIA has managed to maintain its dividend. This speaks to the resilience of its business model focused on senior living and care. The steady payout, combined with the company’s strong quarterly earnings growth of over 36% year-over-year, suggests that SIA is well-positioned to continue rewarding its shareholders.

Plus, SIA’s stock price has seen a significant increase over the past year, yet it still trades at a reasonable valuation, making it a potentially undervalued gem in the market. The company’s ability to generate consistent cash flow, coupled with its commitment to returning value to shareholders through dividends, makes it an appealing option for those looking to invest in a stable, income-generating Canadian stock. Despite the high payout ratio, SIA’s strong financials and the essential nature of its services provide confidence that its dividends can remain robust. This makes it a compelling choice for dividend-focused investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

Growing plant shoots on coins
Dividend Stocks

3 Top Canadian Dividend Stocks for Stress-Free Passive Income

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses, consistent dividend payments, and healthy growth prospects, these three dividend stocks could deliver stress-free passive…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

3 Magnificent Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in September

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these three high-yield dividend stocks could be excellent buys this month.

Read more »

money cash dividends
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks to Buy Right Now With $5,000

| Demetris Afxentiou

There's no shortage of great stocks to buy on the market. Here's a look at a duo of options that…

Read more »

Piggy bank with word TFSA for tax-free savings accounts.
Dividend Stocks

TFSA: 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for Tax-Free Gains

| Andrew Button

Brookfield (TSX:BN) stock could be a good long-term TFSA hold.

Read more »

A glass jar resting on its side with Canadian banknotes and change inside.
Dividend Stocks

Want the Maximum CPP Benefit? Here’s How to Pump Your Payouts

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Sure, CPP is great and all, but what if you could max it out to the highest point and then…

Read more »

Target. Stand out from the crowd
Dividend Stocks

Grab This 6.2% Dividend Yield Before it’s Gone!

| Kay Ng

Don't miss out on the opportunity to earn passive income from this big dividend bank stock that has turnaround potential.

Read more »

Paper Canadian currency of various denominations
Dividend Stocks

3 TSX Stocks Under $100 to Buy in September

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given their solid underlying businesses and healthy growth prospects, these three under-$100 defensive stocks would be an excellent buy in…

Read more »

Increasing yield
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

| Sneha Nahata

These Canadian companies have fundamentally strong businesses and resilient payouts. Moreover, they offer a high yield of at least 7%.

Read more »