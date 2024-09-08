Member Login
My Top No-Brainer, High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy in 2024

This TSX stock that stands out for its high yield and sustainable payouts.

Sneha Nahata
Sneha is a M.Sc. in finance and has been a Motley Fool contributor since mid-2020. Sneha specializes in writing about bank, energy, consumer and TMT (technology, media, and telecom) stocks. She focuses on identifying winning long-term stock picks.
Increasing yield

Investing in top dividend stocks with high yields is a proven strategy to start a passive-income stream. Besides offering steady dividend income, high-yielding stocks provide a hedge against inflation, making them attractive options for investors looking for a relatively safe income stream, even amid market volatility.

However, to generate worry-free income, it’s essential to focus on companies with strong fundamentals and a solid history of consistently paying and increasing dividends, regardless of the economic situation. Additionally, it’s important to ensure that the company has a growing earnings base and a sustainable payout ratio, which will support future dividend payments.  

While several Canadian stocks offer high yields, let’s look at a TSX stock that stands out for its high yield and sustainable payouts. Investors can rely on this Canadian company to boost their passive income.

Top option for safe income and high yields

One of the best high-yield stocks on the TSX is BCE (TSX:BCE), Canada’s leading communications company. BCE is a dominant player in the telecom industry, offering internet, TV, and wireless services.

As the largest local exchange carrier in Canada and a major wireless operator, BCE has built a reputation for consistently growing dividends to its shareholders.

BCE currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.998 per share and has increased its dividends for 16 consecutive years. For 2024, the company raised its annual dividend by 3.1%, bringing it to $3.99 per share. With a robust dividend yield of 8.2%, based on a closing price of $48.59 as of September 5, BCE is a compelling choice for income-focused investors.

BCE’s solid dividend payouts, even in tough economic times, reflect its commitment to rewarding shareholders. This consistency makes it an excellent option for investors looking for both a high yield and a reliable income stream.

What makes BCE a reliable income stock?

BCE has earned a reputation for being a dependable income stock. Despite facing economic challenges and fierce competition in the wireless industry, BCE continues to generate steady profits, allowing it to maintain and even grow its dividend payments. This consistent performance makes BCE a strong option for investors looking for reliable income.

The key behind BCE’s solid payouts is its ability to grow earnings regardless of operating conditions. While BCE has faced pressure from competitive pricing and aggressive promotions in the telecom sector, the company has remained focused on improving profitability. By driving efficient subscriber growth and cutting costs, BCE has managed to navigate both economic and competitive hurdles, ensuring it stays on track and enhances shareholders’ value.

The company’s high-performance broadband fibre network and fast mobile 5G service consistently drive its user base. Additionally, BCE is leveraging the bundling of mobile and Internet services to reduce churn and boost value, which helps support stable revenue streams.

Another growth area for BCE is its media division, Bell Media, which is evolving from traditional broadcasting to a digital-first approach. By offering advanced advertising options, the company has seen a rise in digital ad revenue, further boosting its financial performance.

BCE is also making strides in new subscriber growth by managing promotions more effectively and ensuring subscriber numbers increase healthily and sustainably. As BCE expands its customer base and grows profitably, the company is well-positioned to maintain and grow its dividend growth.

The telecom giant is capitalizing on emerging growth areas like digital transformation, cloud computing, and security services. These initiatives are expected to accelerate the company’s business growth and drive higher revenue and earnings. This will support its future dividend increases, making BCE an attractive choice for income-focused investors.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Sneha Nahata has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

