Member Login
Home » Investing » The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The Best Canadian Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Quality growth stocks such as Kraken and TerraVest are flying under the radar. Here’s why I’m bullish on the two TSX stocks.

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:

Source: Getty Images

As an asset class, the stock market has managed to deliver inflation-beating returns for shareholders over time. As equities are extremely volatile in the near term, it’s crucial to buy and hold stocks for several years to benefit from the power of compounding.

Here are two of the best Canadian stocks investors can buy with $1,000 right now.

Kraken Robotics stock

Valued at $336 million by market cap, Kraken Robotics (TSXV:PNG) has been on an absolute tear in the past decade, returning close to 6,400% to shareholders. A marine technology company, Kraken designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications.

Its SeaVision product is an underwater laser imaging system, and the company also provides a towed underwater vehicle for high-speed and high-resolution seabed mapping. Additionally, Kraken designs and manufactures pressure-tolerant thrusters, batteries, battery management systems, and digital signal processing, among other products.

Kraken Robotics has increased its revenue from $15.1 million in 2019 to $69.6 million in 2023, indicating a compound annual growth rate of 46.5%. In the last 12 months, its revenue has more than doubled year over year to $92 million.

Unlike several other growth companies, Kraken is profitable. For instance, its adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) increased by 79% to $5.4 million in the second quarter (Q2), compared to $3 million in the year-ago period.

Kraken stock might seem expensive, priced at 35 times trailing 12-month earnings. However, a profitable company growing rapidly commands a premium valuation.

Kraken explained that industry demand signals are solid, with an increasing focus on surveillance and security of critical underwater infrastructure and subsea warfare driven by rising geopolitical tensions. It expects the growth of unmanned systems in the subsea demand to accelerate as subsea drones complement already existing surface warfare assets and submarines.

TerraVest industries stock

Valued at $1.8 billion by market cap, TerraVest Industries (TSX:TVK) manufactures and sells goods and services to companies in sectors such as energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation. The TSX stock has returned close to 2,000% to shareholders in the last ten years after adjusting for dividend reinvestments.

TerraVest Industries has increased revenue from $306.3 million in 2019 to $678.4 million in 2023. In the last 12 months, its sales have risen by 28% year over year to $855.1 million. As part of the equipment infrastructure segment, TerraVest’s operating income in the last 12 months has totalled $119 million, indicating a margin of almost 14%, up from 12% in 2019.

In the last three quarters, the company’s operating cash flow has more than doubled to $127 million, while its capital expenditures have risen from $8.88 million to $19 million. TerraVest has reported a distributable cash flow of $32 million in fiscal Q3 of 2024 (ended in June), up from $13.2 million in the year-ago period.

Comparatively, its dividend payouts totalled $2.72 million in Q3, indicating a payout ratio of just 9%. It pays shareholders an annual dividend of $0.60 per share, which translates to a forward yield of 0.64%. While the yield might seem low, TerraVest has enough room to easily increase these payouts.

Despite its market-thumping gains, TerraVest stock trades at 22.5 times forward earnings, which is reasonable, given its strong growth numbers.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Kraken Robotics. The Motley Fool recommends TerraVest Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Stock Market

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Monday, September 9

| Jitendra Parashar

After rising for four consecutive weeks, the TSX Composite benchmark slipped 2.4% last week as the recent U.S. jobs report…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, September 6

| Jitendra Parashar

The important jobs data from the United States and Canada could give further direction to TSX stocks today.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, September 5

| Jitendra Parashar

In addition to the Bank of Canada’s recent rate cut decision, more economic releases from the United States could keep…

Read more »

Blocks conceptualizing Canada's Tax Free Savings Account
Stock Market

TFSA: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Run

| Aditya Raghunath

Here are three quality TSX stocks you can buy now to benefit from outsized gains in 2024 and beyond.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Wednesday, September 4

| Jitendra Parashar

Falling metals prices could pressure the TSX index today as investors closely monitor the Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, September 3

| Jitendra Parashar

The Bank of Canada’s interest rate decision and other economic data will remain on TSX investors’ radar this week.

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Friday, August 30

| Jitendra Parashar

The release of Canadian GDP growth and the U.S. personal consumption expenditure data could keep TSX stocks volatile today before…

Read more »

tsx today
Stock Market

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Thursday, August 29

| Jitendra Parashar

Overnight gains in commodity prices could lift the TSX index at the open today as investors watch the U.S. GDP…

Read more »