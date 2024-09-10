Member Login
Home » Investing » 2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold in Your TFSA Forever and Ever

2 Canadian ETFs to Buy and Hold in Your TFSA Forever and Ever

ETFs are a perfect, hands-off way to constantly have the perfect portfolio on hand. And these two are at the top of the list.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
exchange traded funds

Image source: Getty Images

Investing in exchange-traded funds (ETF) long term can be a strong investment idea. These offer a simple, cost-effective way to diversify your portfolio across various sectors, regions, and asset classes. With just one investment, investors gain exposure to a broad range of companies, which helps spread out risk. Plus, it increases your chances of capturing market growth over time.

Also, ETFs typically have lower fees compared to mutual funds, which means more of your money stays invested and working for you. Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just starting out, ETFs provide a hands-off, flexible approach to building wealth steadily over the long haul. So let’s look at two top choices.

Where to look

First, how to choose? Canadians have a lot of great ETF options to consider, depending on their investment goals and risk tolerance. For those looking to build a solid foundation, broad-market ETFs like those tracking the S&P/TSX Composite Index or the S&P 500 are popular choices. These ETFs give you exposure to a wide range of large, stable companies. If you’re interested in global diversification, there are also ETFs that track international markets, giving you access to opportunities outside of Canada.

For those who want to align their investments with specific themes or trends, there are plenty of sector-specific ETFs to choose from. If you’re bullish on technology or renewable energy, for example, you can find ETFs that focus on those sectors. There are also ETFs that cater to income-focused investors, like those holding dividend-paying stocks or bonds. And for the more cautious investor, there are even low-volatility ETFs designed to weather market ups and downs with a bit more stability. Overall, there’s an ETF for just about every investment style and goal, making them a versatile tool for Canadian investors.

HDIV

Buying and holding the Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Dividend ETF (TSX:HDIV) in a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is perfect for those looking to combine growth with steady income. HDIV focuses on high-quality, dividend-paying Canadian companies. Over time, these dividends can add up, providing a nice stream of tax-free income thanks to the TFSA’s tax advantages. Plus, the dividends can be reinvested, allowing you to benefit from compounding growth without worrying about taxes eating into your returns.

Another great benefit of holding HDIV is the potential for long-term capital appreciation, all of which would also be tax-free. As the companies in the ETF grow and increase their dividends, the value of HDIV could rise, boosting your overall returns. The TFSA’s flexibility allows you to withdraw funds tax-free when you need them. Yet with HDIV, you might find it tempting to just let those dividends keep rolling in and watch your investment grow. It’s a hands-off way to build wealth over time, combining the stability of dividends with the growth potential of the Canadian market, all wrapped in a tax-sheltered account.

XBAL

Buying and holding the iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio (TSX:XBAL) in a TFSA long term is a great strategy for investors who want a balanced mix of growth and stability. XBAL offers a diversified portfolio of both equities and bonds, giving you exposure to a broad range of assets in a single investment. This blend of stocks and bonds helps manage risk while still providing the potential for growth – thereby making it a solid choice for those who prefer a more conservative approach to investing. And since it’s in a TFSA, all the gains – whether from interest, dividends, or capital appreciation – are tax-free, thusly allowing your investment to grow more efficiently over time.

Another key benefit of holding XBAL in a TFSA is the convenience it offers. This ETF is designed to be a one-stop shop, automatically balancing its mix of assets to maintain the desired risk level as the market changes. This means you can take a hands-off approach and let the ETF do the work for you, without worrying about rebalancing your portfolio. Plus, with the tax-free benefits of a TFSA, you won’t have to worry about paying taxes on any withdrawals, thereby giving you more flexibility to use your money when you need it. Overall, XBAL in a TFSA combines diversification, stability, and tax efficiency, making it a smart long-term investment choice.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Dividend Stocks

financial freedom sign
Dividend Stocks

2 Stocks That Could Make You a TFSA Millionaire by Retirement

| Adam Othman

Becoming a TFSA millionaire is more than just about the capital and time you have. It’s also about choosing the…

Read more »

Hand arranging wood block stacking as step stair with arrow up.
Dividend Stocks

The 11.5% Dividend Stock Set to Dominate the TSX

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Fiera (TSX:FSZ) stock offers a massive amount of passive income through dividends. But there are some red flags to watch.

Read more »

jar with coins and plant
Dividend Stocks

In 10 Years, You’ll Be Glad You Bought These Magnificent TSX Dividend Stocks

| Puja Tayal

If you are looking to boost your passive income, these magnificent dividend stocks can help you grow your income in…

Read more »

Printing canadian dollar bills on a print machine
Dividend Stocks

Passive Income: How Much Canadians Need to Invest to Get $750 Monthly

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Earning $750 in monthly income is possible through dividend stocks, the gold standard of passive-income investing.

Read more »

RRSP (Registered Retirement Savings Plan) on wooden blocks and Canadian one hundred dollar bills.
Dividend Stocks

3 Evergreen RRSP Stocks Every Canadian Investor Should Own

| Adam Othman

While each Canadian investor may have their own selection criteria for retirement stocks, there are some that are viable picks…

Read more »

calculate and analyze stock
Dividend Stocks

6% Dividend Yield! I’m Buying and Holding These TSX Stocks for Decades

| Sneha Nahata

These TSX stocks provide a compelling yield of at least 6%. Moreover, they could continue to grow their quarterly payouts.

Read more »

lift into sky
Dividend Stocks

3 Canadian Industry Giants to Buy and Hold for Decades

| Adam Othman

Choosing the right long-term stocks to build your nest egg gradually is a strong commitment, so it's essential to be…

Read more »

Happy diverse people together in the park
Dividend Stocks

3 Safe Canadian Dividend Stocks Everyone Should Own

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Dividend stocks are great, but they're the best when they're safe. Let's get into three of the best.

Read more »